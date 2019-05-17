You are here

Morocco says it's cutting illegal migrant crossings to Spain

Khalid Zerouali, director of Migration and Border Surveillance in Morocco’s Interior Ministry, said the North African kingdom, now migrants’ main gateway to Europe, is using new tactics to cut into the surge of migrants, aborting about 25,000 attempts to reach Spain so far this year. (AP)
Updated 17 May 2019
AP
Morocco says it's cutting illegal migrant crossings to Spain

  • Zerouali attributed the decrease in crossings to new surveillance technology and reinforced manpower
  • The number of migrants arriving in Spain last year was about 60,000
Updated 17 May 2019
AP
RABAT, Morocco: Morocco’s border security chief says the North African kingdom is using new tactics to cut into the surge of migrants seeking to reach Europe, stopping about 25,000 attempts to reach Spain so far this year.
Khalid Zerouali says this amounts to about 30 percent more failed bids to cross to Spain, mainly via the Strait of Gibraltar, compared with the same period last year.
Speaking to The Associated Press on Thursday, Zerouali attributed the decrease in crossings to new surveillance technology and reinforced manpower, as well as action against human traffickers.
The number of migrants arriving in Spain last year was about 60,000, eclipsing the figures for Italy and Greece. Almost all arrived by sea.
Despite EU aid and cooperation, Zerouali mainly credited his own country with making a dent in migrant crossings.

Topics: Morocco Spain

UAE minister blames Iran for heightened tensions in the region 

Updated 17 May 2019
Arab News
UAE minister blames Iran for heightened tensions in the region 

  • Anwar Gargash says attack on oil tankers a 'very serious incident because it affects maritime commerce'
  • 'Iranian behaviour over the last decade or two has led us to where we are today'
Updated 17 May 2019
Arab News
LONDON: Iranian behavior has led to the current heightened tensions in the region, a UAE minister has said, reiterating comments made earlier this week. 

In an interview with CNN aired Thursday, Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said a sabotage attack against four oil tankers off the Emirates’ coast had come at a “sensitive and difficult period in the region.”

“We are where we are largely because of Iran behaviour,” Gargash said. “This is a behaviour that is not new to the region. This is a behaviour that has been basically compiling and clearly right now that – American sanctions on Iran are biting.”

The attacks on the tankers came amid escalating rhetoric between the US and it Gulf allies on one side and Iran on the other. The US has deployed an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Gulf in response to an unspecified Iranian threat.

Saudi Arabia said Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Tuesday attacked an oil pipeline in the Kingdom with drones.

The investigations into the tanker attack were on going, Gargash said, adding that in a few days “we should know what took place.”

“We are collaborating with France, and the United States, and other friends are also offering their help,” he said. “Clearly this is a very, very serious incident because it affects maritime commerce, and it comes also at a very very, what I would call a very sensitive and difficult period in the region.”

The minister said all parties have an interest in deescalating the situation and “dealing with things in a mature, rational way.”

But he added the onus was on Iran, not Washington, to deescalate the situation.

“Iranian behaviour over the last decade or two has led us to where we are today,” he said. “There’s very little trust in the region.”

Topics: Saudi tankers UAE Anwar Gargash

