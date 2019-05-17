You are here

  Internet star Grumpy Cat dies at age of seven
Internet star Grumpy Cat dies at age of seven

Internet star “Grumpy Cat” has died at the age of seven. (File/AFP)
Internet star Grumpy Cat dies at age of seven

  • The famous feline, whose frowning visage endeared her to millions of fans across social media and saw her photographed with celebrities including Stan Lee and Jennifer Lopez, passed away Tuesday
  • Grumpy Cat has 8.5 million fans on Facebook, 2.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million on Twitter
LOS ANGELES: Internet star “Grumpy Cat” has died at the age of seven, her owners said early Friday.
“We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat,” they said in a statement on Twitter.
The famous feline, whose frowning visage endeared her to millions of fans across social media and saw her photographed with celebrities including Stan Lee and Jennifer Lopez, passed away Tuesday “in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha” at her home in Arizona.
“Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome,” they said.
“Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.”
Hundreds of fans posted messages of condolences on social media.
“Rest in peace, darling. Your scowl toward me was one of the best moments of my life,” Hollie-Ann Brooks posted on Twitter.
The mixed-breed cat, whose real name is Tardar Sauce, found fame when a photo of her as a kitten was posted on Reddit in September 2012, her website says.
“Her petite size and famous face is likely due to feline dwarfism and her rear end wobbles a bit when she walks due to this; otherwise she is a perfect little kitty!“
Despite her permanent frown, she was “super cute and cuddly.”
Grumpy Cat has 8.5 million fans on Facebook, 2.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million on Twitter.

Topics: grumpy cat

Lost US passport in Austria? Go to McDonald's for help

Updated 15 May 2019
AFP
0

Lost US passport in Austria? Go to McDonald's for help

  • Outlets of the US fast food chain throughout Austria will help American citizens from Wednesday to get in touch with their embassy
  • The US embassy did not immediately return a request for comment if Austria was the only country offering such services at McDonald's
Updated 15 May 2019
AFP
0

VIENNA: Lost and hungry for help? American citizens who find themselves in distress in Austria can now seek support at an unusual address -- McDonald's.
Under a new partnership, outlets of the US fast food chain throughout Austria will help American citizens from Wednesday to get in touch with their embassy, it said on Facebook.
"Staff (at any McDonald's in Austria) will assist them in making contact with the US Embassy for consular services," the embassy wrote.
Consular services include reporting a lost or stolen passport or seeking travel assistance, the post said.
The US embassy did not immediately return a request for comment if Austria was the only country offering such services at McDonald's.
Facebook users commenting on the post wasted no time in coining terms such as "McVisa" and "McPassport".
While some hailed the move as "awesome", others seemed less impressed.
"Because apparently we are too incompetent to look up the us embassy online??" one user wrote.

Topics: US Austria mcdonalds

