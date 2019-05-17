You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey court hands life sentences to 14 over 2016 attack
﻿

Turkey court hands life sentences to 14 over 2016 attack

A court in Silivri on the outskirts of Istanbul sentenced four defendants to aggravated life sentences on charges of “a planned murder and bombing,” and 10 others on charges of “aiding murder.” (File/AFP)
Updated 17 May 2019
AFP
0

Turkey court hands life sentences to 14 over 2016 attack

  • Forty-seven people were killed in the attack near the Vodafone Arena when a car bomb hit a police vehicle and a suicide bomber blew himself up after a football match
  • The Kurdistan Freedom Falcons (TAK), a radical Kurdish group with ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), claimed responsibility
Updated 17 May 2019
AFP
0

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Friday handed down life sentences to 14 people convicted of planning a deadly 2016 attack outside a stadium in Istanbul, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.
Forty-seven people were killed in the attack near the Vodafone Arena when a car bomb hit a police vehicle and a suicide bomber blew himself up after a football match for one of Istanbul’s biggest clubs, Besiktas.
The Kurdistan Freedom Falcons (TAK), a radical Kurdish group with ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), claimed responsibility.
A court in Silivri on the outskirts of Istanbul sentenced four defendants to aggravated life sentences on charges of “a planned murder and bombing,” and 10 others on charges of “aiding murder,” Anadolu said.
Aggravated life sentences carry harsher prison conditions.
Four other defendants received prison sentences of up to 15 years for “membership in a terror organization,” it added.
Turkey suffered a wave of attacks in 2016 by Kurdish separatists following a breakdown in peace talks with the government — a time when it was also hit by a number of attacks by Daesh terrorists.

Topics: Turkey

Related

0
Business & Economy
US terminates Turkey’s preferential trade agreement, reduces tariffs on steel
Special 0
Middle-East
Family of Palestinian who died in Turkish prison turn to Egypt for help

Trump awaiting Iranian response on direct talks

Updated 18 min 58 sec ago
Arab News
0

Trump awaiting Iranian response on direct talks

Updated 18 min 58 sec ago
Arab News
0

WASHINGTON: The United States is "sitting by the phone" but has heard no message yet from Iran that it is willing to accept President Donald Trump's overtures for direct talks, a senior Trump administration official said on Friday.
"We think they should de-escalate and come to negotiations," the official told a small group of reporters.

 

Topics: Iran Donald Trump

Related

0
Business & Economy
Donald Trump ramps up battle against Chinese telecom giant Huawei
0
Middle-East
UAE minister blames Iran for heightened tensions in the region 

Latest updates

Trump awaiting Iranian response on direct talks
0
‘Material Girl’ Madonna fails to deflect anger over Israel Eurovision broadcasts
0
Sudan protesters tear down roadblocks, want army to resume talks
0
Heavy rain, high winds warning issued for Makkah and surrounding regions
0
UAE minister blames Iran for heightened tensions in the region 
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.