You are here

  • Home
  • Council of Europe to allow Russia to vote again, move angers Kiev
﻿

Council of Europe to allow Russia to vote again, move angers Kiev

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of Russian military aviation in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. (Kremlin Pool via AP/File Photo)
Updated 17 May 2019
Reuters
0

Council of Europe to allow Russia to vote again, move angers Kiev

  • Ukraine, supported by six other countries, tried unsuccessfully to block the agreement
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov welcomed the move
Updated 17 May 2019
Reuters
0

HELSINKI: The Council of Europe adopted a declaration Friday that allows Russia to start voting again at the continent's main human rights body following a spat related to its annexation of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.
Foreign ministers from the council's 47 member states voted overwhelmingly to support a declaration that says that all members should be "entitled to participate" in the council's two main organs "on an equal basis."
Russia will now have to accredit a delegation to the Council of Europe before it can start voting on motions.
The council, which is based in Strasbourg, France and is open to all European countries regardless of whether they are in the European Union or not, suspended Russia's voting rights after the annexation of Crimea, which Ukraine and most of the world viewed as illegal. Russia, a member since 1996, then stopped paying its membership fees in protest.
Senior Russian officials have threatened to pull out of the Council of Europe altogether. Such a move would mean that ordinary Russians would lose access to the European Court of Human Rights, which has become an important tool for those who have lost faith in Russian courts.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov welcomed the declaration and reaffirmed Russia's commitments including paying the fees. Lavrov said Russia values "the positive contribution" that the Council of Europe has made to resolving humanitarian issues as well as improving Russia's justice system.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia is willing to cooperate with the Council of Europe only as long as it has "an equal say" in all of its decision-making mechanism.
Friday's declaration marks what could be the first major step by a European institution to roll back on restrictions and sanctions that were imposed on Russia following Crimea's annexation and its campaign to support for separatists in eastern Ukraine. It could also be viewed as a sign of a growing realization in Europe, in France and Germany in particular, that bringing Russia closer could be a better way to help resolve the Ukrainian crisis and other problems.
Ukraine's foreign minister unexpectedly cancelled his attendance of the meeting in Finland at the last minute, expecting the positive vote for Russia.
Ukraine's envoy to the Council on Europe Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet that Ukraine and five other countries voted against the motion which he described as a result of "cynical diplomacy" to save a "long-term partner."
Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini told reporters after the meeting that the final say in restoring Russia's voting rights lies in the hands of Council of Europe's parliamentary assembly that was the one to bar Russia from voting. He said that allowing Russia to vote does not mean that European nations would want to abandon sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea.
"It's clear that (Russia's) behavior has to change," Soini said.
He also said that Russia is required to pay all of its outstanding debt, including membership fees, to the Council of Europe by the end of June.
France — which will take over the rotating presidency at the council on Friday — and Germany have been vocal about the need to bring Russia back in the fold for the benefit of millions of ordinary Russians.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who is meeting Lavrov later in the day, said before the meeting that "it is not in our interests" to keep Russia out.
"Russia belongs in the Council of Europe — with all of the rights and responsibilities that go with it," Maas said, adding that he hopes to be able to take a "decisive step forward" at the ministerial meeting.
French President Emmanuel Macron told the Council of Europe president earlier this month that "the Council of Europe needs Russia like Russia and the Russians need the Council of Europe, which means that their rights as a member state are respected but also that Russia fulfills its obligations towards the institution."
Russia's exit from the Council of Europe would mean that Russians wouldn't be able to turn to the European Court of Human Rights as the last point of appeal for criminal proceedings in Russia. The ECHR over the years has become an important tool of legal redress for Russians who are often unable to find justice in Russia's notoriously corrupt and government-dependent court system.
More than 20 percent of all cases heard at the ECHR last year came from Russian nationals, according to the court's annual report.

Topics: Russia President Vladimir Putin Council of Europe Europe human rights Ukraine

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Russian officials sign MoU to confront crime, protect human rights
Update 0
Middle-East
Iran urges China, Russia ‘concrete action’ to save nuclear deal

Recall of Philippine envoy to Canada gets approval at home

Updated 49 min 42 sec ago
Ellie Aben
0

Recall of Philippine envoy to Canada gets approval at home

  • Legislators throw their support behind decision of Department of Foreign Affairs
  • Canada expressed disappointment over the DFA’s decision to recall the Philippine ambassador to Manila
Updated 49 min 42 sec ago
Ellie Aben
0

MANILA: Philippine legislators on Friday threw their support behind the Department of Foreign Affairs’ (DFA) decision to recall the Filipino ambassador to Canada over a garbage row.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, in a text message to reporters, said “it was the right thing to do under the circumstances,” adding that “national dignity is part and parcel of diplomacy.”

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. on Thursday ordered the pullout of the Philippine ambassador and consuls general to Canada after the North American country failed to meet the May 15 deadline to retrieve the garbage it had illegally shipped to Manila in 2013 and 2014.

According to Lacson, “to allow the country to be a regular dumping ground of toxic garbage by another country smacks of arrogance, aside from the health hazards that it brings to our people.”

But for the senator, to recall the country’s representatives to Ottawa is not enough. He cited the need to go after those who were responsible for bringing more than 100 containers of household trash, including soiled bags and diapers, into the country.

“Let’s find out who facilitated this so we can dump them at sea halfway to Canada,” Lacson said.

Sen. Loren Legarda, chairman of the Senate committee on foreign relations, also commended the government’s strong resolve to send the Canadian rubbish back to where it came from.

“This is a reminder to other countries that the Philippines is not their dumping site,” Legarda said in an emailed statement.

“Solid waste management should be enforced within each country and within their communities. With our strong political will and even stronger cooperation among groups and advocates, we will remain vigilant in safeguarding any threats against our environment and health,” she continued.

The senator stressed “it is unacceptable that six years after these containers containing garbage were shipped to Philippine shores, and despite assurances from the Canadian government to help remove them, their waste is still here, posing significant health and environment risks in our country.”

In 2015, Legarda, who was then chair of the Senate committee on environment, led a Senate hearing on the issue, where she said that “taking back their waste is the only option.”

The senator noted that Canada is a signatory to the Basel Convention, so as part of their commitment to the Convention they should take back their waste.

Canada expressed disappointment over the DFA’s decision to recall the Philippine ambassador to Manila. It vowed to work closely with the Philippines in coming up with a “swift resolution” to the waste issue.

“Canada is disappointed by this decision to recall the Philippines ambassador and consuls general. However, we will continue to closely engage with the Philippines to ensure a swift resolution of this important issue,” said Global Affairs Canada in a statement.

The statement reiterated that Canada values the deep and longstanding relationship with the Philippines.

“Canada has repeatedly conveyed to the Philippines government its commitment to promptly ship and dispose of the Canadian waste in the Philippines. We remain committed to finalizing these arrangements for the return of the waste to Canada,” it added.

Topics: Philippines Canada

Related

Special 0
World
Philippines recalls ambassador to Canada over garbage row
Special 0
World
Philippines bans waste imports from Canada

Latest updates

Syria says it shot down projectiles fired from Israel
0
What We Are Reading Today: Sea people by Christina Thompson
0
Recall of Philippine envoy to Canada gets approval at home
0
LIVE: Taraweeh prayer from Makkah
0
London marine insurers widen Middle East threat zone after ship attacks
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.