Egypt’s president pardons 560, including prominent columnist

﻿

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi pardoned 560 prisoners, including a prominent journalist and several women. (File/AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
  • Among those pardoned are eight women who had been sentenced in 2018 to several years in prison on grounds of belonging to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood organization
  • The pardons coincide with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan when authorities traditionally release detainees as a goodwill gesture
CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has pardoned 560 prisoners, the majority of whom were accused of supporting the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, two judicial sources said on Friday. The prisoners included a prominent journalist and several women, who organized demonstrations outside metro stations last year after fare hikes.
At least 482 were imprisoned on charges related to the Brotherhood, the sources said.
The pardons, announced in the official gazette late Thursday, coincide with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan when authorities traditionally release detainees as a goodwill gesture.
A prominent journalist, Abdel Halim Qandil, was sentenced to three years in absentia in December 2017 for “insulting the judiciary.” He surrendered in October 2018 as Egypt’s highest appeals court upheld his verdict. He was pardoned for health reasons.
Qandil was tried in a case that included 17 other defendants, among them ousted Muslim Brotherhood President Mohammed Mursi, on the same charges.
Among those pardoned are eight women who had been sentenced in 2018 to several years in prison on grounds of belonging to Muslim Brotherhood and staging an anti-government protest in the Delta province of Damietta.
The pardons were announced in the official gazette late on Thursday.
El-Sisi does not have the authority to interfere in Egypt’s judicial processes but can issue pardons.
El-Sisi has issued pardons several times a year, including on major national holidays, often releasing students and young protesters.
Exactly a year ago, the Egyptian president had pardoned more than 330 people, many of them youths jailed for demonstrating in recent years. El-Sisi told a youth conference in Cairo broadcasted on state television, he had asked that the Interior Ministry ensure the pardoned youth prisoners be released within the coming hours.
“We signed off on more than 330 (pardoned), and I ask of the interior minister that these youth spend tonight in their home,” El-Sisi said.
Wednesday’s pardon will secure the release of 332 people, including two members of Egypt’s Destour Party and a number of prisoners with health problems, state-run news website Al-Ahram Gate reported.

BEIRUT: Loud blasts echoed across Damascus late on Friday, residents said, as Syrian state media reported "enemy targets" coming from the direction of Israel, which has previously acknowledged conducting repeated strikes inside Syria.
Syrian air defences detected objects coming from the direction of "occupied territory" and brought down several, Syrian state television reported a military source as saying.
The state television channel showed footage of the night sky with a point of light firing up into it and the sound of shooting. It did not immediately report casualties or material damage.
There was no immediate comment from Israel, but it has been increasingly open in recent months about targeting sites in Syria that it says are connected to Damascus' close allies Iran and Hezbollah.
Israel regards Iran as its biggest threat and the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah as the biggest threat on its border.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said the blasts were caused by Israeli rocket fire targeting areas around the Syrian capital.

