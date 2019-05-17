You are here

Heavy rain, high winds warning issued for Makkah and surrounding regions

Saudi Arabia’s meteorology authority issued a weather warning on Friday for heavy rains in Makkah and the surrounding region. (SPA/File Photo)
  • Civil Defense department called for local residents to take precautions
  • The authority also warned of high winds, dust storms
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s meteorology authority issued a weather warning on Friday for heavy rains in Makkah and the surrounding region, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The authority also warned of high winds, dust storms in the city as well as the provinces of Aljmom, and Taif, Al-Muwayh, Khulais and Maysan, telling people that the situation would continue until 8pm local time.
A regional Civil Defense department called for local residents to take precautions and not to walk in valleys or mountainous regions, stressing the need to follow guidance through its website and through social networking sites.

LIVE: Taraweeh prayer from Makkah

LIVE: Taraweeh prayer from Makkah

Watch Isha and Taraweeh prayers live from the Grand Mosque in Makkah. 

