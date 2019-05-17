You are here

‘Material Girl’ Madonna fails to deflect anger over Israel Eurovision broadcasts

Luca Hanni of Switzerland performs the song 'She Got Me" during the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest grand final rehearsal in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, May 17. (AP)
A Palestinian demonstrator holds a placard during a protest marking the 71st anniversary of the 'Nakba', or catastrophe, and against Eurovision Song Contest hosted by Israel, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 15. (Reuters)
Singer Madonna walks in a street ahead of the final of 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel May 16, 2019. Picture taken May 16. (Reuters)
France's Bilal Hassani performs the song Roi during the final rehearsals on the eve of the final of the 64th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 at Expo Tel Aviv on May 17, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 17 May 2019
Arab News
LONDON: Not even some Madonna magic was enough to deflect a global chorus of complaints leveled at broadcasters for airing this Saturday’s Eurovision final in Israel.

The 60-year-old queen of pop was hired for a special guest performance in a move dismissed by Palestinian campaigners as a publicity stunt to deflect negative global press coverage of the event.

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement claims Tel Aviv is “shamelessly” using the international song contest as part of its ‘Brand Israel’ strategy, which seeks to deflect attention of what it sees as the systemic persecution of Palestinians.

Singer Madonna walks in a street ahead of the final of 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel May 16, 2019. Picture taken May 16. (Reuters)

The BBC, which is funded by the British public, has come under fire for televising the event amid popular support for the Palestinian cause in the UK

Indeed a 2017 Arab News poll conducted by YouGov found that 53 percent of respondents believe the UK should recognize Palestine as a state.

Other European national broadcasters have also faced a viewer backlash.

Last month protesters built a fake stone wall to mimic the Israel−Gaza security barrier outside the headquarters of Irish national broadcaster RTÉ in Dublin.

They handed in a petition of more than 16,500 signatures calling on RTÉ not to take part in the singing contest.

A Palestinian demonstrator holds a placard during a protest marking the 71st anniversary of the 'Nakba', or catastrophe, and against Eurovision Song Contest hosted by Israel, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 15. (Reuters)

A BBC spokesperson told Arab News that the choice of host country for the event was determined by the rules of the competition rather than the broadcaster.

“The Eurovision Song Contest is not a political event and does not endorse any political message or campaign. The competition has always supported the values of friendship, inclusion, tolerance and diversity and we do not believe it would be appropriate to use the BBC’s participation for political reasons. Because of this we will be taking part in this year’s event,” the spokesperson said.

Israel has dismissed the boycott calls as discriminatory and anti-semitic.

Madonna has defended her decision to sing at Eurovision, saying that she will always speak up to defend human rights.

However the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott said: “Artwashing Israel’s brutal oppression of Palestinians for a million dollars must be among the most immoral political agendas.”

Singapore PM says call to curb online violence ‘effective’

Updated 17 May 2019
AP
0

Singapore PM says call to curb online violence ‘effective’

  • The “Christchurch Call” set of guidelines for world leaders and tech companies was drafted by France and New Zealand
  • Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says a global call to curb the spread of hate and extremism on Internet platforms is an “effective” response
Updated 17 May 2019
AP
0

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says a global call to curb the spread of hate and extremism on Internet platforms is an “effective” response to the New Zealand mosque attacks, but stopped short of endorsing it.
The “Christchurch Call” set of guidelines for world leaders and tech companies was drafted by France and New Zealand.
It is named after the New Zealand city where 51 people were killed in a March attack on mosques. The attack was broadcast live on Facebook, fueling calls to regulate social media.
On Friday, Lee said Singapore takes this problem “very seriously.” He also thanked New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is on an official visit to Singapore, for “rallying an effective international response to this serious issue.”

Topics: Singapore social media online hate

