Saudi Islamic Ministry launches ‘Iftar Saem’ program in Malaysia

A delegation from the Islamic Affairs ministry with the Saudi ambassador to Malaysia. (SPA)
Updated 18 May 2019
SPA
  • The launch event was held at the Islamic University campus in Kuala Lumpur
Updated 18 May 2019
SPA
KUALA LUMPUR: The Kingdom’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs on Friday inaugurated its annual iftar program in Malaysia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“Iftar Saem” will provide meals for around 30,000 Muslims in cities across Malaysia.

The launch event was held at the Islamic University campus in Kuala Lumpur. It was attended by an attaché from the Saudi Embassy in Malaysia, Abdulrahman Al-Rubaiaan, and faculty members. Officials, scholars and more than 600 students from the university also took part. 

Al-Rubaiaan, from the embassy’s Religious Attaché Office, said the program was part of a massive project offered to Muslims worldwide during the holy month of Ramadan. “It reflects the keenness of the Saudi leadership to bring Muslims together in a spiritual atmosphere filled with love and brotherhood,” he added.

“Iftar Saem” is running in 25 countries this year under the supervision of the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Malaysia Ramadan2019

Gulf nations ‘approve US request to deploy troops in the Gulf’

Updated 18 May 2019
Arab News
0

Gulf nations ‘approve US request to deploy troops in the Gulf’

  • Media reports quote unnamed sources as saying the move is designed to deter aggression from Iran
  • Tensions have risen in the region following attacks on tankers in the Gulf and a Saudi oil pipeline
Updated 18 May 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The United States is planning to deploy military forces in the waters of the Arabian Gulf and in a number of Gulf Cooperation Council countries, according to media reports in the region last night.

The request from Washington was approved by a number of GCC nations, including Saudi Arabia, according to a report by Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper, which quoted unnamed Arab diplomatic sources.

The main objective of the move is to allow Washington and Gulf nations to work together to deter any aggression or military threat from Iran against its neighbors or US interests in the region, the sources said. Tensions have escalated following attacks this week on a Saudi oil pipeline and a number of cargo ships in the Arabian Gulf off the coast of Fujairah in the UAE.

The sources reportedly said a number of Arab nations also plan to hold a summit on the sidelines of the Islamic summit scheduled to take place in Makkah during the last 10 days of Ramadan. They added that the countries involved “are united by principles and visions that are consistent with regional and international developments,” according to the report.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran

