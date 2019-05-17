KSRelief hosts iftar for 2,000 Lebanese orphans

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) in Lebanon held an iftar for 2,000 orphans from various Lebanese regions, under the patronage of the Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri and in cooperation with the “Ajialouna” organization.

The center carries out these activities during the holy month of Ramadan to support orphans and people who are fasting in various Lebanese cities.

The iftar was attended by prominent Lebanese political, religious and social figures, led by Lebanese MP Rola Al-Tabash, who was representing the Lebanese PM, and Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari.

Lina Dada, chairwoman of Ajialouna, noted the importance of the cooperation between the center and the organization to celebrate this happy occasion.

Meanwhile, KSRelief continued distributing food baskets in Chad, where 1,000 food baskets were distributed to the needy families during the holy month of Ramadan.

This comes as part of the relief and humanitarian efforts being exerted by the Kingdom, represented by KSRelief. The center also distributed 500 food baskets to the needy families in Albania. Albanian officials expressed their appreciation for the food aid Saudi Arabia has provided during this month to the Albanian people.

The royal decree establishing KSRelief was issued on May 13, 2015. Since then, the total assistance provided by KSRelief covering 44 countries worldwide has amounted to $3.25 billion, as of March 8, 2019. These consisted of 996 projects in several areas, including shelters, food security, health, education, water, environmental sanitation, nutrition and community support.

Yemen is the largest recipient of Saudi aid, with 330 projects in various sectors amounting to $1.99 billion, including education, health, water and environmental sanitation, support and coordination of humanitarian operations, food security, early recovery, shelter, non-food items and protection.

Palestine is the second biggest recipient of aid from KSRelief with a total of $352.9 million, earmarked for the implementation of 78 projects. Syria came third at $267.1 million for 191 projects, followed by Somalia with $175.37 million for 37 projects.

Pakistan is fifth at $116.6 million to cover 105 projects, followed by Indonesia with $71.25 million for 27 projects.

Iraq received $26.75 million from KSRelief for 13 projects, Lebanon $24.8 million for 24 projects, Afghanistan $22.3 million for 32 projects, and Myanmar $17.5 million for 11 projects.

KSRelief provided $12.9 million in financial assistance to Sri Lanka, $10.5 million to Nigeria and $9.6 million to Tajikistan.

