Where We Are Going Today: Signature juices: shaking it up in Jeddah

Signature juices are redefining health and people are loving it. In a world of monster shakes and sugary drinks, Signature is bringing freshness with a modern twist. Their juices are fresh, delicious and pleasing to the eye.

Signature also has coffee and fruit shakes although their shakes are not like others. They pour strawberry puree and, over it, a chilled thick strawberry shake to add to the richness of the drink.

Signature started out as a shop with the goal of making everyone a fan, slowly becoming a social media trend much like Overdose Cafe and Criollo Cookies. Its Instagram account has 156,000 followers.

The interior adds to the experience — it is much more fun to drink in the cozy and well-lit area of the shop.

Signature is located at King Abdul Aziz Road, Ash Shati district, Jeddah.