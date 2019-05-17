You are here

Where We Are Going Today: Signature juices: shaking it up in Jeddah

Updated 18 May 2019
AMEERA ABID
Updated 18 May 2019
AMEERA ABID

Updated 18 May 2019
AMEERA ABID
Signature juices are redefining health and people are loving it. In a world of monster shakes and sugary drinks, Signature is bringing freshness with a modern twist. Their juices are fresh, delicious and pleasing to the eye.

Signature also has coffee and fruit shakes although their shakes are not like others. They pour strawberry puree and, over it, a chilled thick strawberry shake to add to the richness of the drink.

Signature started out as a shop with the goal of making everyone a fan, slowly becoming a social media trend much like Overdose Cafe and Criollo Cookies. Its Instagram account has 156,000 followers.

The interior adds to the experience — it is much more fun to drink in the cozy and well-lit area of the shop.

Signature is located at King Abdul Aziz Road, Ash Shati district, Jeddah.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Where We Are Going Today

What We Are Reading Today: Sea people by Christina Thompson

Updated 17 May 2019
Arab News
Updated 17 May 2019
Arab News

  • The book combines narrative with facts in a very pleasant proportion
Updated 17 May 2019
Arab News
Sea People is a wonderful book about how and when the Polynesians ended up in Polynesia. 

Piecing together a vast number of elements including history, science, mysticism, folklore, archaeology and ancient genealogies, author Christina Thompson creates a mesmerizing account of the Polynesian puzzle. 

The book combines narrative with facts in a very pleasant proportion, said a review published in goodreads.com. 

“The really impressive facet of this book is the underlying theme of how western understanding of a foreign culture changes over time. The evolution of anthropological understanding as a study in ideas changing over time is fascinating,” it said.

The book “is essentially about the way centuries of well-intentioned Europeans have approached Polynesian culture as if it was a puzzle to be solved,” said another critic in goodreads.com. 

Thompson “sympathizes deeply with her cast of curious outsiders; she is herself a Westerner married to a Maori,” the review added. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

