Nadal sweeps into Rome semifinals

Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his quarter final match against Fernando Verdasco in Rome on Friday. (Reuters)
Updated 18 May 2019
AP
0

  • Federer and Osaka withdraw from quarters with injuries
Updated 18 May 2019
AP
0

ROME: Defending champion Rafael Nadal swept past fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco to book his place in the semifinals of the Italian Open on Friday.
The eight-time Rome champion came through 6-4, 6-0 in 1hr 38min to set up a clash with Greek eighth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the final.
The 32-year-old Nadal, seeded second, is bidding for his first clay-court title this season before chasing a 12th French Open crown at Roland Garros starting on May 26.
Also on Friday, Roger Federer and top-ranked Naomi Osaka withdrew before their Italian Open quarterfinals because of injuries.
Federer reported a right leg injury ahead of his match against Tsitsipas, while Osaka said her right hand was injured before she was to play Kiki Bertens.
Federer and Osaka both won two matches on Thursday after play was backed up due to rain a day earlier.
While Osaka won both of her matches in straight sets, the 37-year-old Federer had to labor for more than 2.5 hours to overcome Borna Coric in his second time on court.
“I am disappointed that I will not be able to compete today. I am not 100 percent physically and, after consultation with my team, it was determined that I not play,” Federer said. “Rome has always been one of my favorite cities to visit and I hope to be back next year.”
It is only the fourth time in Federer’s career he has had a walkover loss, the ATP Tour said, adding the 20-time Grand Slam champion has never retired in 1,465 matches.
Federer was not originally planning to play in Rome but he changed his schedule last week, saying he would rather play matches than practice ahead of the French Open, which starts in nine days.Tsitsipas and Bertens advanced to the semifinals via walkover.
Osaka could not immediately say how serious the injury was, or if it will affect her status for Roland Garros.
She was yet to see a doctor but when she held her hand up for reporters to see it was clearly swollen.
“I woke up this morning and couldn’t really move my thumb,” Osaka said. “I tried to practice and grip my racket but I couldn’t, and I kept feeling this pain when I tried to move my hand in different directions.”
Osaka’s win on Thursday guaranteed that she will remain No. 1 going into the French Open.
“I didn’t feel anything yesterday. That’s why I’m kind of confused right now, because I literally woke up in the morning and couldn’t move my thumb,” Osaka said. “So I was like, ‘Maybe I slept on it and maybe it will go away.’ But it didn’t.”
Bertens, who won the Madrid Open last week, will face Marketa Vondrousova or Johanna Konta for a spot in the final.
Osaka also withdrew before a semifinal in Stuttgart, Germany, last month due to an abdominal injury. And she retired from her previous meeting with Bertens at last year’s WTA Finals with a leg injury.
“I feel like the ab thing could have been helped, but this one I don’t think I could have helped it because I don’t know what caused it,” Osaka said. “I don’t know why I have it.”

Topics: Rafael Nadal

Bucks top Raptors 125-103 for 2-0 East finals lead

Updated 18 May 2019
AP
0

  • It was Milwaukee’s 70th win of the season, tying the 1973-74 Bucks for the second-most in franchise history
  • The Bucks have never lost a series when leading 2-0; they’ve been in this spot 13 previous times
Updated 18 May 2019
AP
0

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 17 rebounds, Ersan Ilyasova came off the bench to add 17 points and the Milwaukee Bucks never trailed on the way to beating the Toronto Raptors 125-103 on Friday night and taking a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
Antetokounmpo scored 11 points in the fourth for the Bucks, who wound up with six players in double figures — three of them reserves. Nikola Mirotic scored 15, Malcolm Brogdon had 14, George Hill 13 and Khris Middleton 12.
Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points for Toronto, which gave up the game’s first nine points, never led and trailed by double digits for the final 39 minutes. Kyle Lowry scored 15 and Norman Powell had 14 for the Raptors.
Game 3 is Sunday in Toronto.
Milwaukee, which led the NBA with a 60-22 record during the regular season, became the 16th team to start a playoff run with at least 10 victories in its first 11 games. Only three teams — the 1989 Los Angeles Lakers, the 2001 Lakers and the 2017 Golden State Warriors — started a postseason 11-0.
The Bucks led by as many as 28, before Toronto did just enough chipping away to keep some semblance of hope.
Eventually, Antetokounmpo decided enough was enough.
With 5:51 left to play Antetokounmpo backed Leonard down on the block, spun back toward the center of the lane, scored while getting hit and starting a three-point play.
He yelled to the crowd and punched the air.
The knockout blow was landed, and soon, the Bucks moved two wins away from their first NBA Finals berth in 45 years.
Milwaukee had a big rebounding edge for the second straight game — 60-46 in Game 1, 53-40 in Game 2 — and finished with only seven turnovers.
“When the game started, we did a great job setting the tone,” Antetokounmpo said.
The tone never changed, either.
Toronto was down 21 when Lowry got his third foul with 1:27 left until the break. The Raptors left Lowry in; he wound up getting his fourth foul while battling Mirotic for a rebound 24 seconds later and let the referees have an earful as he headed to the bench. Another roll of the dice didn’t pay off, either: Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got his fourth shortly after halftime, then got his fifth with 9:26 left in the third.
They weren’t happy.
They shouldn’t have been, but this wasn’t about calls.
It was just a rout.
Milwaukee’s lead was 35-21 after the first, 64-39 at the half. It was the first time Toronto had been outscored by 10 or more points in each of a game’s first two quarters since May 25, 2016, against Cleveland and the 25-point halftime hole was, by far, the Raptors’ worst of the season. They trailed Houston 55-37 on March 5.
Antetokounmpo started the second half with a three-point play, pushing the lead to 28.
That’s when Toronto found a bit of a groove.
The Raptors outscored Milwaukee 31-16 over the next nine minutes, getting within 83-70 on a 3-pointer by Fred VanVleet. But a quick flurry by the Bucks restored order — Brogdon rebounded his own miss and scored, then set up George Hill for a score in transition, and Hill scored again off a Raptors turnover a few seconds later.
Just like that, the lead was back up to 19, and it was 95-78 going into the fourth.

TIP-INS
Raptors: The 14-point deficit after one quarter was Toronto’s second-largest of the season, with a 38-19 opening quarter at San Antonio — in Leonard’s return there— on Jan. 3 the only one that saw them down more after 12 minutes. ... Lowry became the second player in these playoffs with four fouls by halftime. Detroit’s Bruce Brown did it April 22, also against the Bucks. ... The Raptors are 0-63 all-time when trailing by 20 or more at the half.
Bucks: It was Milwaukee’s 70th win of the season, tying the 1973-74 Bucks for the second-most in franchise history. The 1970-71 Bucks won 78. ... Robin Lopez, Brook’s brother, was in the sellout crowd. ... Ilyasova’s 15 first-half points matched a season high, and were part of a 31-11 bench scoring edge by the Bucks in the half. ... Milwaukee has won its last six playoff games, tying the franchise record for longest such streak. ... The Bucks are now 50-13 vs. the East this season.

HISTORY LESSON
The Bucks have never lost a series when leading 2-0; they’ve been in this spot 13 previous times. Toronto has never overcome a 2-0 series deficit in seven previous attempts.

AWARD FINALISTS
This series has plenty of representation on the list of finalists for the NBA’s top individual awards, revealed Friday. Antetokounmpo is a finalist for MVP and Defensive Player of the Year; the Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer is a finalist for Coach of the Year and Siakam is a Most Improved Player finalist. Antetokounmpo is assured of being the Bucks’ highest finisher in the MVP race since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won the award in 1974.

UP NEXT
Game 3 is Sunday in Toronto.

Topics: NBA Playoffs Milwaukee Bucks Toronto Raptors Giannis Antetokounmpo

