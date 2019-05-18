You are here

In Angola's oil region, separatists accuse president of crackdown

Cars are seen in front of the head office of Angola's state oil company Sonangol in the capital Luanda, Angola. June 7, 2016. (Reuters)
Updated 18 May 2019
AFP
Updated 18 May 2019
AFP

Updated 18 May 2019
AFP
CABINDA: Since he came to power in 2017, Angolan President Joao Lourenco has promoted himself as a transparent, moderate leader keen to draw a line under the 38-year rule of Jose Eduardo dos Santos.
But in the northern oil-rich province of Cabinda, Lourenco is accused of turning the screws on separatists who say they have been targeted by a new wave of state repression.
Cabinda is a small, poor, coastal province that produces 60 percent of Angola’s oil — despite being entirely cut off from the rest of the country, sharing its borders instead with the Republic of Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
In January, the security forces targeted supporters of the Independence Movement of Cabinda (MIC), a small secessionist group.
About 70 people were arrested as they prepared for a demonstration to mark the 134th anniversary of the treaty that made Cabinda a Portuguese territory in 1885.
“What the Angolan state is doing to us is persecution. The authorities treat us as terrorists,” Jeovanny Ventura, a longtime Cabinda independence activist, told AFP.
“And it has not improved under Joao Lourenco — everything we organize always ends up with supporters being taken into detention.”
With a population of 400,000, Cabinda has experienced a low-level separatist insurgency since it officially became part of Angola at independence in 1975.
The struggle has been led by FLEC (the Front for the Liberation of the Enclave of Cabinda) and fueled by anger over the government taking huge profits from the province’s oil reserves that make Angola one of Africa’s top two producers.
“The people of Cabinda have never benefited from its oil,” said lawyer Arao Bula Tempo, who campaigns for independence.
“The unemployment rate is 88 percent and the infrastructure that exists dates back to colonial times — Angola is doing nothing here.”
Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have denounced cases of torture and arbitrary detention in Cabinda.
“Unlike other parts of Angola where we have seen progress in the right to protest and in freedom of expression, the situation in Cabinda remains tense,” Zenaida Machado, Angola specialist at HRW, told AFP.
“Arbitrary arrests happen on a monthly basis.”
Driving from Cabinda city airport, the pot-holed road reveals the province’s dire plight.
The city’s roads flood every time it rains, and many neighborhoods have no electricity, drinking water or sewage systems.
Last November, Lourenco held a rare cabinet meeting in Cabinda. “I will personally follow up on all the Cabinda projects in order to improve the situation,” he told the gathering.
For residents, such promises mean little.
“The government regularly promises new infrastructure but these are just lies,” said Carlos Vemba, general secretary of MIC.
“So our fight continues. We will do everything we can to raise awareness and fight for our independence.”
For Vemba and his fellow activists, the fight comes at a high cost — two weeks in jail for him, up to three months for others, until they are released without charge.
The government’s tactics include harassment and manhunts, all carried out by the thousands of police and soldiers deployed in Cabinda, say independence campaigners.
“It is catastrophic because the Angolan government does not want to talk to us,” said Alexandre Kwang N’sito of the Association for the Development of Human Rights Culture (ADCDH), a Cabinda civil rights group.
Provincial governor Eugenio Laborinho disagrees.
“I speak with all opposition parties,” he said. “I do not talk to them every day but every time they ask for an audience, I receive them.
“The situation is calm and under control. There was a bit of social unrest around unemployment but no more. Everyone says ‘FLEC, FLEC, FLEC,’ but I’ve never seen it.”
FLEC regularly claims to have killed Angolan soldiers in guerilla ambushes, but military and civilian authorities in Luanda never comment and independent verification is often impossible.
As the conflict grinds on, FLEC’s bold statements claiming victory have become rarer.
“Our will to defend Cabinda against Angolan colonization remains intact,” insists FLEC spokesman Jean-Claude Nitza.
“We are open to dialogue, but the Luanda government does not want to negotiate a solution.”
FLEC has recently asked for a mediation process led by Felix Tshisekedi, the new president of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
That suggestion — like others in the past — has received no response from Luanda, but the separatists say they are still pushing for a breakthrough.
“I ask Lourenco to be flexible,” said Arao Bula Tempo, the lawyer. “
If nothing is done, more Cabindans will die, and so will Angolan soldiers.”

Topics: Angola Oil

Sri Lanka marks war anniversary with thousands still missing

Updated 18 May 2019
AFP
Sri Lanka marks war anniversary with thousands still missing

  • Security was tight in the north of the island, home to Sri Lanka’s minority Tamils, ahead of solemn ceremonies on Saturday
  • About 20,000 people are still missing, including 5,000 government troops
Updated 18 May 2019
AFP
AFP
MULLAITTIVU, Sri Lanka: Still reeling from the Easter terror attacks, Sri Lanka commemorates this weekend 10 years since the end of a bloody civil war that killed at least 100,000 people, from which the scars are still not healed.
Security was tight in the north of the island, home to Sri Lanka’s minority Tamils, ahead of solemn ceremonies on Saturday.
Sri Lanka’s government and top military brass were due to hold their own commemoration in Colombo on Sunday.
On May 18, 2009 government forces brought their no-holds-barred military offensive to an end at a lagoon in the northern coastal district of Mullaittivu with the killing of Velupillai Prabhakaran, leader of the rebel Tamil Tigers.
Sri Lanka’s then-president Mahinda Rajapaksa declared an end to the 37-year separatist conflict — marked by massacres, suicide bombings and assassinations — between Tamil militants and the central government, which is dominated by the majority Sinhalese.
But for thousands of war widows and other victims on both sides, this marked the start of a new struggle: to find out the fate of their loved ones.
About 20,000 people are still missing, including 5,000 government troops.
Anandarasan Nagakanni, 61, is still searching for her son Arindavadas.
“He was last seen with the Sri Lankan army, and after that we haven’t seen him,” she told AFP at a tiny makeshift office in Mullaittivu, where a notice board was covered with dozens of photos of missing people.
Nagaraja Sureshamma, 65, who lost one son and is still looking for the other, recalled the horrors of the final months and how civilians scrambled to escape indiscriminate attacks and shelling.
“We were all going together, but my son happened to go on a different route... Ever since, we have not been able to find him,” Sureshamma said.
“If they are not alive, then they need to tell us that at least,” said Mariasuresh Easwari, an activist trying to help find the missing.
“Did you murder them? Did you bury them? Tell us.”

Sri Lankan forces have been accused of killing about 40,000 Tamil civilians in the final months of the war, a charge successive governments have denied.
Several mass graves containing skeletal remains have been found in the past two decades, but only a handful of those buried have ever been formally identified.
Until recently, even remembering the war dead was considered subversive and annual memorial services by Tamils were trashed by government forces.
Government forces have set up memorials in the north for fallen security forces and bulldozed Tiger cemeteries, obliterating any sign of the rebels who at their zenith controlled a third of Sri Lanka.
The International Crisis Group (ICG) said in a recent report that the new government’s promised political reforms and accountability for wartime atrocities have failed to materialize.
“For many Sri Lankans living in the bitterly contested north and east, the war has never quite ended,” it said.

Although the pain for many families remains, and many in the 2.5-million-strong Tamil community still feel disadvantaged, the end of the war did open a peaceful new chapter in which Sri Lanka’s economy and tourism boomed.
But this peace that was shattered on April 21 when Islamist suicide bombers targeted three churches and three luxury hotels, killing 258 people — including 45 foreigners.
The attackers were homegrown extremists — the Daesh group also claimed credit — and riots since saw dozens of homes, businesses and mosques of Sri Lanka’s Muslim minority vandalized. One man was killed by a mob wielding swords.
According to the ICG, the Easter attacks “compounded the general anxiety, tearing again at the social fabric, unleashing further violence and complicating the road to sustainable peace.”
Evoking memories of past dark times, a state of emergency has been in place since April 21 with the return of some wartime restrictions on free movement.
Sri Lanka’s army chief Lt. Gen. Mahesh Senanayake has said his troops will ensure that this year’s commemoration goes ahead peacefully.
“As much as we mourn the soldiers who were killed in the war, (minority Tamil) civilians also have a right to commemorate their war dead,” he said on Thursday.

Topics: Sri Lanka

