Syrian state TV says Hmeimim air base defenses thwart projectiles

A file photo of the Mediterranean coastal city of Latakia, Syria, January 28, 2016. (Reuters)
Updated 18 May 2019
Reuters
Militant groups fired projectiles at the Hmeimim air base near the Syrian city of Latakia

  • Militant groups fired projectiles at the Hmeimim air base near the Syrian city of Latakia
Updated 18 May 2019
Reuters
CAIRO: Syrian air defenses in the Hmeimim air base thwarted projectiles and drones fired by militant groups, Syrian state TV said on Saturday.
Militant groups fired projectiles at the Hmeimim air base in the Jableh area and at the Al Qardahah area near the Syrian coastal city of Latakia, killing one person and wounding others in Jableh, state TV said.

Topics: Syria Hmeimim Latakia

Yemen army retakes key district from Houthis

Updated 27 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
Yemen army retakes key district from Houthis

  • The army liberated several villages in the province, including the key district of Qataba
  • At least 80 Houthi militiamen were killed in the clashes, including a Houthi Commander
Updated 27 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
Yemeni national army recaptured a key district from the Houthi militia in the southern province of Dhale, the official site of the Defence Ministry reported on Friday.

With the support of the Security Belt forces, the army liberated several villages in the province, including the key district of Qataba.

Lt. Col. Abdo Ali Al-Qadi, an officer of the 83th Brigade, told September Net that army forces launched their attack at dawn on Friday in Qataba, causing the militia to flee in the direction of Ibb province in the west.

At least 80 Houthi militiamen were killed in the clashes, including Houthi Commander Mohammed Al-Senhani.

The army also recovered large quantities of various weapons and ammunition.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

