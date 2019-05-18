CAIRO: Syrian air defenses in the Hmeimim air base thwarted projectiles and drones fired by militant groups, Syrian state TV said on Saturday.
Militant groups fired projectiles at the Hmeimim air base in the Jableh area and at the Al Qardahah area near the Syrian coastal city of Latakia, killing one person and wounding others in Jableh, state TV said.
Syrian state TV says Hmeimim air base defenses thwart projectiles
