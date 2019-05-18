Exxon Mobil evacuates foreign staff out of Iraqi oilfield

You are here

Iraq’s South Oil Company chief said on Saturday that there was no indication of danger and stressed that the situation was stable. (File/AFP)
  • Production at the oilfield was not affected by the evacuation and work there is under way normally and being undertaken by Iraqi engineers
  • Staff were evacuated over several phases late on Friday and early on Saturday
BASRA, Iraq: Exxon Mobil has evacuated all its foreign staff members out of Iraq’s West Qurna 1 oilfield and is flying them out to Dubai, three sources told Reuters on Saturday.
Production at the oilfield was not affected by the evacuation and work there is under way normally and being undertaken by Iraqi engineers, Iraqi oil officials said.
Staff were evacuated over several phases late on Friday and early on Saturday, either straight to Dubai or to the main camp housing foreign oil company employees in Basra province.
Those in the camp are en route to the airport now, the three sources — an employee at a security company contracted by Exxon, an Iraqi oil official, and a staff member of a foreign oil company — said.

However, Iraq’s South Oil Company chief said on Saturday that there was no indication of danger and stressed that the situation was stable.

The evacuation comes amid rising tensions between the US and Iran.

Topics: Iraq Oil Exxon Mobil

Iraqi Airways flights to Damascus postponed indefinitely

Updated 3 min 34 sec ago
AP
Iraqi Airways flights to Damascus postponed indefinitely

  • The ministry says the two flights scheduled for Saturday were postponed because of administrative issues between the Syrian Civil Aviation and Iraqi Airways
  • Airlines have avoided Syrian airspace since the war broke out, causing long detours
DAMASCUS: Syria’s transport ministry says Iraqi Airways flights to Damascus expected for the first time since the war erupted in 2011 have been postponed indefinitely.
The ministry says the two flights scheduled for Saturday were postponed because of administrative issues between the Syrian Civil Aviation and Iraqi Airways.
It gave no further details. The delay was relayed by the Iraqi embassy.
Iraqi Airways announced Thursday it would resume flights, making it the first international company to announce plans to return to Damascus International Airport, beset for years by war and blockade.
Only Syrian Airlines remained operative at the airport, organizing some international flights.
Syria approved in April a request from Qatar Airways to fly through Syrian airspace. Airlines have avoided Syrian airspace since the war broke out, causing long detours.

Topics: Iraqi Airways Damascus

