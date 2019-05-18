Cool down in Zayan Ghandour’s summer-ready kaftans

You are here

Zayan Ghandour is showing off her latest line at the Fashion Forward Dubai pop-up in Jeddah. (Supplied)
The summery collection features vibrant shades of red, pink and orange with fresh whites and baby blues. (Supplied)
  • Zayan Ghandour has now unveiled a Spring/Summer 2019 collection that is perfect for the month of Ramadan
  • Ghandour’s contemporary ready-to wear line features signature hand-embroidered motifs and custom-illustrated prints
DUBAI: Dubai-based designer Zayan Ghandour is showing off her latest line at the Fashion Forward Dubai pop-up in Jeddah department store Rubaiyat this Ramadan.

Fashion Forward Dubai, which recently announced it will be back with another showcase of regional talent in October, unveiled plans to present a special collection by twelve regional designers in the department store last week.

The Stars Avenue mall pop-up store will be open until June 3, just in time for fashion-savvy shoppers to snap up a new ensemble for a Ramadan gathering or Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.

“Fashion Forward Dubai is thrilled to continue expanding our partnership with the prestigious Rubaiyat. Our first two editions have resulted in several success stories for our designers. We are confident that this momentum will continue as we tap into new talent and markets with our growing roster of fantastic designers,” Bong Guerrero, CEO of Fashion Forward Dubai, said in a released statement.

The line-up of up-and-coming, as well as established, regional designers will showcase their Ramadan and Spring/Summer 2019 apparel and accessory collections at the pop-up store.

One of those designers is Ghandour, who launched her own quirky, feminine brand, Zayan the Label, at Paris Fashion Week in 2011 and has now unveiled a Spring/Summer 2019 collection that is perfect for the month of Ramadan.

The summery collection features vibrant shades of red, pink and orange with fresh whites and baby blues.

With a mix of dresses, kaftans and two-piece ensembles, all the holiday-ready outfits are cool and billowing — which is essential as temperatures in the Gulf climb.

The Mina Kaftan is particularly delightful, with its pattern of printed berries and lemons on white. The kaftan features batwing sleeves with yellow scalloped edges and a V-shaped neckline.

A soft pink kaftan with emerald green racing stripes in 3-D beading, the Veronica Kaftan is ideal for a laid back iftar.

Ghandour’s contemporary ready-to wear line features signature hand-embroidered motifs and custom-illustrated prints, all of which are visible in her latest collection where detailed embroidery and colorful embellishments are visible on almost all the pieces.

Topics: fashion

Meet Lina Hamed, the designer behind ultra-luxury handbags

Updated 18 May 2019
INTISAR ALYAMANI
0

Meet Lina Hamed, the designer behind ultra-luxury handbags

  • Hamed is the founder of Analeena, which translates to “I am Lina,” the high-end label that was founded in 2009
  • London is this designer’s city of choice and she lauds its many cultures
Updated 18 May 2019
INTISAR ALYAMANI
0

LONDON: Riyadh-born designer Lina Hamed sits at her drafting desk in her home in west London holding a delicate looking pen. She raises her head to look at the view from the window and comments that certain daylight is ideal for drawing.

Hamed is the founder of Analeena, which translates to “I am Lina,” the high-end label that was founded in 2009.

The label is stocked in London’s ultra-glamorous department store, Harrods — a good indicator of its luxurious designs.

Analeena’s focus on exotic leather — she is known for her use of crocodile, alligator and ostrich leather — and attention to detail is what sets the brand apart.

“My handbags are worn by the woman who understands luxury and appreciates quality,” she told Arab News.

 “I want the bags to have a long life and be passed down to the next generation. I have built in torches with chargers inside the bags and bag hangers inside each bag,” she said, referring to her now famous secret pockets and hideaways for trinkets.  

London is this designer’s city of choice and she lauds its many cultures.  

“London is a very rich city with many cultures,” she said with fondness.

Hamed has a message for young designers who are starting out in the field.

“Focus on what you want to achieve. Don’t waste time thinking about the competition, there will always be someone new.”

Analeena’s designs have been spotted on the likes of Blake Lively’s “Gossip Girl” character on the much-loved TV show, as well as celebrities Dita Von Teese and Molly Sims.

Topics: fashion

