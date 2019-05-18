Riyadh exhibition shows off wonders of the Islamic world

Cool down in Zayan Ghandour’s summer-ready kaftans

DUBAI: Dubai-based designer Zayan Ghandour is showing off her latest line at the Fashion Forward Dubai pop-up in Jeddah department store Rubaiyat this Ramadan.

Fashion Forward Dubai, which recently announced it will be back with another showcase of regional talent in October, unveiled plans to present a special collection by twelve regional designers in the department store last week.

The Stars Avenue mall pop-up store will be open until June 3, just in time for fashion-savvy shoppers to snap up a new ensemble for a Ramadan gathering or Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.

“Fashion Forward Dubai is thrilled to continue expanding our partnership with the prestigious Rubaiyat. Our first two editions have resulted in several success stories for our designers. We are confident that this momentum will continue as we tap into new talent and markets with our growing roster of fantastic designers,” Bong Guerrero, CEO of Fashion Forward Dubai, said in a released statement.

The line-up of up-and-coming, as well as established, regional designers will showcase their Ramadan and Spring/Summer 2019 apparel and accessory collections at the pop-up store.

One of those designers is Ghandour, who launched her own quirky, feminine brand, Zayan the Label, at Paris Fashion Week in 2011 and has now unveiled a Spring/Summer 2019 collection that is perfect for the month of Ramadan.

The summery collection features vibrant shades of red, pink and orange with fresh whites and baby blues.

With a mix of dresses, kaftans and two-piece ensembles, all the holiday-ready outfits are cool and billowing — which is essential as temperatures in the Gulf climb.

The Mina Kaftan is particularly delightful, with its pattern of printed berries and lemons on white. The kaftan features batwing sleeves with yellow scalloped edges and a V-shaped neckline.

A soft pink kaftan with emerald green racing stripes in 3-D beading, the Veronica Kaftan is ideal for a laid back iftar.

Ghandour’s contemporary ready-to wear line features signature hand-embroidered motifs and custom-illustrated prints, all of which are visible in her latest collection where detailed embroidery and colorful embellishments are visible on almost all the pieces.