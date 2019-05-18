You are here

  • Home
  • Queen Elizabeth II attends yet another wedding at Windsor
﻿

Queen Elizabeth II attends yet another wedding at Windsor

1 / 6
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, west of London, on May 18, 2019, to attend the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor to Thomas Kingston. (AFP)
2 / 6
Newlyweds Thomas Kingston (L) and Lady Gabriella Windsor pose with their bridesmaids, page boys and guests after their wedding ceremony, on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, west of London on May 18, 2019. (AFP)
3 / 6
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, west of London, on May 18, 2019, to attend the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor to Thomas Kingston. (AFP)
4 / 6
Britain's Lady Gabriella Windsor arrives with her father, Britain's Prince Michael of Kent, for her wedding ceremony to Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, west of London, on May 18, 2019. (AFP)
5 / 6
Britain's Lady Gabriella Windsor poses with her father, Britain's Prince Michael of Kent, before her wedding ceremony to Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, west of London, on May 18, 2019. (AFP)
6 / 6
Lady Frederick Windsor (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, west of London, on May 18, 2019, to attend the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor to Thomas Kingston. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AP
0

Queen Elizabeth II attends yet another wedding at Windsor

  • The Queen wore a pink A-line coat, and a lilac and pink silk dress by Stewart Parvin
  • The bride is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent
Updated 14 sec ago
AP
0

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II and other royal family members have gathered at St. George’s chapel in Windsor for the wedding of the daughter of the monarch’s first cousin.
Lady Gabriella Windsor’s marriage to Thomas Kingston Saturday marked the third royal wedding at the 15th-century venue in less than a year after the nuptials of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last May and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October.
Prince Harry left Meghan at home with newborn son Archie and arrived with his uncle and aunt, Prince Edward and Princess Anne.
The bride’s gown was designed by Luisa Beccaria, while the monarch wore a pink A-line coat, and a lilac and pink silk dress by Stewart Parvin.
The bride is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Topics: Queen Elizabeth II Windsor

Related

0
World
Happy birthday: Queen Elizabeth II turns 93 on Easter Sunday
0
World
World gets first glimpse of royal baby Archie

Bangladesh stops 84 Rohingyas from perilous sea journey

Updated 41 min 51 sec ago
AFP
0

Bangladesh stops 84 Rohingyas from perilous sea journey

Updated 41 min 51 sec ago
AFP
0

COX’S BAZAR: Bangladesh authorities prevented 84 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar from attempting a perilous boat journey to Malaysia, officials said Saturday.
Police in Pekua said 67 Rohingya Muslims from Kutupalong — the largest refugee settlement in the world — were stopped as they waited to board a fishing trawler.
They included 31 women and 15 children.
On Saint Martin’s, a small Bangladesh island in the Bay of Bengal, the country’s coast guard stopped 17 other Rohingya and five Bangladeshi traffickers before they could board a rickety fishing boat.
Fayezul Islam Mondol, the regional coast guard commander, said they were acting on a tip off.
About 740,000 Muslim minority Rohingya have fled Myanmar for Bangladesh since a brutal military crackdown began in August 2017.
They joined another 300,000 Rohingya already living in overcrowded camps in the Cox’s Bazar area following previous bouts of violence.
Thousands of refugees attempt to flee the camps each year in pursuit of better opportunities in countries such as Malaysia and Thailand.
They frequently spend their life savings to embark on dangerous boat journeys they believe will improve their lives, but many fall prey to international human trafficking gangs.
Most attempt the journey before March, when the sea is calm before the monsoon season sets in, but experts say traffickers are now convincing the refugees to attempt the crossing even in rough waters.
“This is a very alarming situation,” Jishu Barua, an aid worker specializing in trafficking, told AFP.

Topics: Rohingya Bangladesh

Related

0
World
Bangladesh launches trafficker crackdown after Mediterranean deaths
0
World
Cyclone Fani kills at least 15 as it moves to Bangladesh

Latest updates

Oil field in southwest Libya attacked: Oil minister
0
Queen Elizabeth II attends yet another wedding at Windsor
0
Bangladesh stops 84 Rohingyas from perilous sea journey
0
Iraqi Airways flights to Damascus postponed indefinitely
0
Riyadh exhibition shows off wonders of the Islamic world
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.