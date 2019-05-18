You are here

Saudi’s Falih says he sees no oil shortage, but OPEC to act if needed

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih attended a ministerial panel gathering on Sunday of top OPEC and non-OPEC producers in Jeddah. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 May 2019
Reuters
  • Falih said OPEC will not decide on output until late June when the group is due to meet next
  • OPEC, Russia and other non-OPEC producers agreed to reduce output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from Jan. 1 for six months
Reuters
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday that he saw no oil supply shortage as global oil inventories are still rising, particularly from the United States, but OPEC will be responsive to the oil market's needs.

Speaking in Jeddah ahead of a ministerial panel gathering on Sunday of top OPEC and non-OPEC producers, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, Falih told Reuters OPEC will not decide on output until late June when the group is due to meet next.

"I am not sure there is a supply shortage, but we will look at the (market) analysis. We will definitely be responsive and the market will be supplied," Falih said, when asked whether an increase in output was on the table due to oil shortage concerns.

"But all indications are that inventories are still rising. We saw the data from the U.S. week after week, and they are massive increases, so there is obviously supply abundance."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other non-OPEC producers, known as OPEC+, agreed to reduce output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from Jan. 1 for six months, a deal designed to stop inventories building up and weakening prices.

"We will be flexible. We are going to do the right thing as we always do," Falih said of any decision at the meeting in June on continuing the reductions.

Falih said OPEC was guided by two main principles: "One to keep the market in its direction towards balancing, and inventories (are) back to normal level. And two to be responsive to market needs. We will strike the right balance I am sure."

Saudi Arabia does not see a need to quickly boost production now with oil prices around the $70 a barrel level, as it fears a crash in prices and a build-up in inventories, OPEC sources said. But Russia wants to increase supply after June when the current OPEC+ pact is due to expire, the sources said.

The United States on the other hand, which is not a member of the OPEC+ but is a close ally of Saudi Arabia, wants the group to boost output to bring oil prices down.

Falih has to find a delicate balance between keeping the oil market well supplied and prices high enough for Riyadh's budget needs, while pleasing Moscow to ensure Russia remains in the OPEC+ pact, and being responsive to the concerns of the United States and the rest of the OPEC+, the sources said.

OPEC's agreed share of the cuts is 800,000 bpd, but its actual reduction is far larger due to the production losses in Iran and Venezuela. Both are under US sanctions and exempt from the voluntary reductions under the OPEC-led deal.

US President Donald Trump has called on OPEC and the group's de facto leader Saudi Arabia to lower oil prices.

Sunday's ministerial panel meeting, known as the JMMC, comes amid concerns of a tight market as Iran's oil exports are likely to drop further in May, and shipments from Venezuela could fall more in coming weeks due to the sanctions by Washington.

Oil contamination also forced Russia to halt flows along the Druzhba pipeline - a key conduit for crude into Eastern Europe and Germany - in April. The suspension, as yet of unclear duration, left refiners scrambling to find supplies.

But US crude inventories rose unexpectedly last week to their highest since September 2017, while gasoline stockpiles decreased more than forecast, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Tensions between Saudi Arabia and fellow OPEC member Iran are also running high, after last week's attacks on two Saudi oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates and another on Saudi oil facilities inside the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia accused Iran of ordering the attack on state oil giant Saudi Aramco's oil pumping stations that Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militia has claimed responsibility for.

An OPEC and non-OPEC technical committee found that oil producers' compliance with the supply-reduction agreement reached 168 percent in April, three sources told Reuters on Saturday.

That shows that OPEC+ producers are cutting output by more than their share. Saudi Arabia has been pumping below its production target since January to keep oil inventories and prices in check.

Topics: OPEC Saudi Arabia

Indebted Lebanon may struggle to refinance as austerity budget stalls

Updated 17 May 2019
Reuters
Indebted Lebanon may struggle to refinance as austerity budget stalls

  • The government in February promised “difficult and painful” reforms to control spending
  • Many foreign funds said they would be reluctant to delve into new Lebanese Eurobonds
Reuters
LONDON: Lebanon’s impasse in agreeing a credible fiscal reform plan and deteriorating global market conditions means it may struggle to refinance key foreign currency debts coming due this year, unnerving overseas investors.
Outright default can likely be averted in the short-term by a government financing maneuver involving the central bank and local banks, the main holders of its debt.
But this is only likely to be a stopgap and many foreign funds contacted said they would be reluctant to delve into new Lebanese Eurobonds until they assess reforms.
Lebanon’s cabinet talks may drag into next week after about a dozen sessions so far without a deal, against a backdrop of protests by public sector workers and retired soldiers over concerns about wage and pension cuts.
The government in February promised “difficult and painful” reforms to control spending. Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri has said this may be the most austere budget in Lebanon’s history.
At stake is investor support for new debt sales needed to help meet maturing Eurobonds next week and again in November. Access to international markets has been compounded by fresh turbulence on emerging markets as the trade row between the US and China blew up again and geopolitical tensions involving Iran heightened.
Lebanon, with one of the world’s highest public debt burdens, has been buffeted by political paralysis and fallout from conflict in Syria and Iraq, which has weighed on regional trade, investment and travel. A small, open economy, it has also been hit by a fall in money flowing in from its scattered diaspora, which traditionally helped fund a large chunk of its financing needs.
“The government is not even able to get its act together to deliver a comprehensible transparent budget. Nor did it present or formulate a credible medium term fiscal adjustment plan that strikes the right balance between the imperative of growth and fiscal consolidation,” said Alia Moubayed, managing director at Jefferies, an international finance firm.
“Without a clear medium-term economic and fiscal policy framework that addresses large external imbalances, and given high levels of corruption and state capture, investors will not be convinced to buy Lebanon risk, as donors will look with extra scrutiny before committing further funding.”
The protracted budget process has pushed up the cost of insuring Lebanon’s debt in recent days to its highest level since Jan. 22, when it was struggling to form a government.
Lebanon should be able to muddle through to find a solution to its most immediate debt headache, a $650 million Eurobond maturing on May 20.
Lebanon can pay back investors in this bond drawing on a foreign exchange transaction with the central bank, a source familiar with the matter said.
The government has used the same unconventional approach to financing its deficit in the past.
The central bank would likely discount dollar denominated certificates of deposits for the banks to subscribe to in return for them buying long-term domestic bonds, said one banker familiar with the situation. In parallel, the central bank would do a swap with the finance ministry, the issuer of the international debt.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that Lebanon might wait until emerging market investors have more appetite and the government has approved its budget. The government is targeting international investors for around 20 percent of the new issue.
The government says it is committed to pay all maturing debt and interest payments on predetermined dates.
“Eurobond maturities this year would be met by issuing further eurobonds,” said Garbis Iradian, chief MENA economist at Institute of International Finance (IIF).
“First they have to send a strong signal to the market by approving strong fiscal measures.”
Nassib Ghobrial, chief economist at Lebanon’s Byblos Bank, said there was no risk to Lebanon’s foreign currency financing for this year because the central bank was committed to covering the hard currency needs.
But Lebanon’s economic challenges remain hefty.
Its fiscal deficit ballooned to 11.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) last year from 6.1 percent the year before and its international reserves fell to $39.7 billion, enough for 13 months of import coverage.
The government could adjust the deficit to 8 or 8.5 percent of GDP this year, a “significant” move that would help stabilize debt levels, said Iradian.
Still, that rebalancing could be tricky to achieve with anaemic economic growth — JPMorgan forecasts recently revised its growth forecast down to 1.3 percent in 2019, warning of “significant downside risks” surrounding fiscal reforms.
“While cabinet formation has supported sentiment, delays in the execution of much needed reforms could dent confidence against the background of large fiscal and external deficits and high debt,” Giyas Gokkent of JPMorgan Securities, wrote in a note.
Deep-seated fiscal reforms, including improving the business climate and fighting corruption, could help accelerate growth and unlock the $11 billion in funding pledged by the international community at a special conference in April 2018, according to the IIF. That money hinges on such reforms.
Qatar also said in January it will invest $500 million in Lebanese government dollar bonds. It is unclear whether that support has materialized.
Still, some prospective investors remain unconvinced.
“We are underweight Lebanon,” said Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager at Germany-based Union Investment. “There’s very few items that make us feel confident about increasing our position as the problems haven’t been solved on the ground and the long-term plan remains quite weak.”
Dergachev said it would be tough for Lebanon to issue at the moment given uncertainty over the US-China trade spat.

Topics: Lebanon Saad Al-Hariri IMF

