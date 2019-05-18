You are here

Pope Francis issues new warning against fake news

Pope Francis speaks during a meeting with the members of Italian Foreign Press Association at the Vatican on May 18, 2019. (Vatican Media/Â­Handout via REUTERS)
Updated 18 May 2019
  • Journalists must be very careful of their choice of words in an era of “hostile language” proliferating everywhere, pope says
  • He also asked the press to speak of those "forgotten by society", such as the Rohingyas of Myanmar and the Yazidis of Iraq
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Saturday urged journalists to desist from publishing fake news, saying it could cause harm, and instead “take time to understand” issues before reporting on them.
Receiving foreign journalists in the Vatican, the pontiff also urged journalists to remain “humble” saying humility “prevents the rotten flow of disinformation and offers the good bread of truth.”
Pope Francis said humility was of great importance as it implies consciousness “that through an article, a tweet, a live broadcast either televised or on radio can do good, but also if one is not attentive and scrupulous, harm.”
He also said journalists must be very careful of their choice of words in an era of “hostile language” proliferating everywhere, especially on social media.
“Everyone knows how the search for truth is difficult and demands humility,” he said.
He also asked the press to speak of “wars forgotten by society.
“Who still talks of the Rohingyas?” he said. “Who still speaks of the Yazidis? They are forgotten and they continue to suffer.”
About 740,000 Muslim minority Rohingya have fled Myanmar for Bangladesh since a brutal military crackdown began in August 2017.
Thousands of refugees attempt to flee the Bangladeshi camps each year in pursuit of better opportunities in countries such as Malaysia and Thailand.
They frequently spend their life savings to embark on dangerous boat journeys they believe will improve their lives, but many fall prey to international human trafficking gangs.
The Yazidi community once numbered around 500,000 members in the mountainous Sinjar region of northwest Iraq, but it was ravaged by the Daesh’s 2014 sweep into the area.
Jihadists killed Yazidi men, forced boys to join their ranks as fighters and abducted and imprisoned thousands of Yazidi women as sex slaves.

‘Material Girl’ Madonna fails to deflect anger over Israel Eurovision broadcasts

Updated 17 May 2019
‘Material Girl’ Madonna fails to deflect anger over Israel Eurovision broadcasts

  • BDS movement claims Israel “shamelessly” using song contest as part of ‘Brand Israel’ strategy
  • The BBC under fire for televising the event in UK amid popular support for the Palestinian cause
LONDON: Not even some Madonna magic was enough to deflect a global chorus of complaints leveled at broadcasters for airing this Saturday’s Eurovision final in Israel.

The 60-year-old queen of pop was hired for a special guest performance in a move dismissed by Palestinian campaigners as a publicity stunt to deflect negative global press coverage of the event.

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement claims Tel Aviv is “shamelessly” using the international song contest as part of its ‘Brand Israel’ strategy, which seeks to deflect attention of what it sees as the systemic persecution of Palestinians.

Singer Madonna walks in a street ahead of the final of 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel May 16, 2019. Picture taken May 16. (Reuters)

The BBC, which is funded by the British public, has come under fire for televising the event amid popular support for the Palestinian cause in the UK

Indeed a 2017 Arab News poll conducted by YouGov found that 53 percent of respondents believe the UK should recognize Palestine as a state.

Other European national broadcasters have also faced a viewer backlash.

Last month protesters built a fake stone wall to mimic the Israel−Gaza security barrier outside the headquarters of Irish national broadcaster RTÉ in Dublin.

They handed in a petition of more than 16,500 signatures calling on RTÉ not to take part in the singing contest.

A Palestinian demonstrator holds a placard during a protest marking the 71st anniversary of the 'Nakba', or catastrophe, and against Eurovision Song Contest hosted by Israel, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 15. (Reuters)

A BBC spokesperson told Arab News that the choice of host country for the event was determined by the rules of the competition rather than the broadcaster.

“The Eurovision Song Contest is not a political event and does not endorse any political message or campaign. The competition has always supported the values of friendship, inclusion, tolerance and diversity and we do not believe it would be appropriate to use the BBC’s participation for political reasons. Because of this we will be taking part in this year’s event,” the spokesperson said.

Israel has dismissed the boycott calls as discriminatory and anti-semitic.

Madonna has defended her decision to sing at Eurovision, saying that she will always speak up to defend human rights.

However the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott said: “Artwashing Israel’s brutal oppression of Palestinians for a million dollars must be among the most immoral political agendas.”

