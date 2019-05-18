You are here

﻿

Bandar Al-Nahdi has been the first secretary at the permanent mission of Saudi Arabia to the UN in New York since July 2018. He is also the chairman of the Saudi finance and economic committee.

Prior to that, he served as the head of the consular section at the Saudi Embassy in the Kenyan capital Nairobi for two years and three months between 2016 and 2018.

He was also the second secretary of the department of multilateral organizations at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Riyadh, between 2015 and 2016.

From 2006 until 2014, Al-Nahdi held the post of third secretary at the Saudi Embassy in the Netherlands and was the Kingdom’s representative to the international institutions in The Hague.

Al-Nahdi achieved a bachelor’s degree in political science and international relations from Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, US.

Recently, he addressed a high-level UN session in New York on international cooperation to combat illicit financial flows and strengthen good practices on asset return. He stressed that the issue continued to pose a major threat to the financial stability of states and their ability to achieve national goals for sustainable development.

Al-Nahdi said that illicit financial flows were constantly increasing beyond detection, resulting in distorted macroeconomic stability, and the creation of severe complications for developing countries that could not afford more burdens while denying them of the resources needed to advance their economic, social and cultural rights, in particular, the right of development.

Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat: ‘Our security and religion are a red line’

Updated 11 min 33 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat: ‘Our security and religion are a red line’

  • Al-Jubeir's statement comes following last week's attacks on Saudi oil tankers in the Arabian Gul and installations within the Kingdom
Updated 11 min 33 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is doing its best to avoid war in the region but stands ready to respond with "all strength and determination" to defend itself from any threat, the Kingdom's top diplomat said on Sunday.

In a news conference, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir accused Iran of seeking to destabilize the region and urged the international community to take responsibility to stop the Islamic republic from doing so.

"Our security and religion are a red line," Al-Jubeir said. His statement comes following last week's attacks on Saudi oil tankers in the Arabian Gulf and installations within the Kingdom.

 

 

(Developing story)

 

 

