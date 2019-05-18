Bandar Al-Nahdi, first secretary at Saudi Arabia’s UN Mission in New York

Bandar Al-Nahdi has been the first secretary at the permanent mission of Saudi Arabia to the UN in New York since July 2018. He is also the chairman of the Saudi finance and economic committee.

Prior to that, he served as the head of the consular section at the Saudi Embassy in the Kenyan capital Nairobi for two years and three months between 2016 and 2018.

He was also the second secretary of the department of multilateral organizations at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Riyadh, between 2015 and 2016.

From 2006 until 2014, Al-Nahdi held the post of third secretary at the Saudi Embassy in the Netherlands and was the Kingdom’s representative to the international institutions in The Hague.

Al-Nahdi achieved a bachelor’s degree in political science and international relations from Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, US.

Recently, he addressed a high-level UN session in New York on international cooperation to combat illicit financial flows and strengthen good practices on asset return. He stressed that the issue continued to pose a major threat to the financial stability of states and their ability to achieve national goals for sustainable development.

Al-Nahdi said that illicit financial flows were constantly increasing beyond detection, resulting in distorted macroeconomic stability, and the creation of severe complications for developing countries that could not afford more burdens while denying them of the resources needed to advance their economic, social and cultural rights, in particular, the right of development.