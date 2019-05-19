Next-generation multi-player virtual reality (VR) gaming has arrived in Saudi Arabia.
Zero Latency — a company that develops warehouse scale, free-roam, multiplayer VR gaming — is available now at its new arena in the Salma Center, Riyadh. It provides a large-scale immersive experience over 600 square meters of floor space.
VR gaming is where a person can experience being in a three-dimensional environment and interact with that environment during a game. The arena offers an experience where guests, along with their friends, family or colleagues, enter the virtual world together and experience what it is like to walk on a new planet or fight for survival, working as a team to fight off zombies or alien robots.
Doran Davies, CEO of Zero Latency in the Middle East, said: “Residents of Riyadh are always on the lookout for fun activities, the latest trends in gaming technology and new entertainment experiences to enjoy. Zero latency is a perfect fit for the Saudi market given the community’s hunger for new technology and entertainment.
“Our offering is unique in the market as we’ve eliminated the motion sickness sometimes associated with VR experiences using a combination of technology and proprietary software, hence the name Zero Latency."
Tickets cost SR150 ($40) for an hour-long experience, including a briefing, and are available at the venue or on the website.
Saudi Arabia’s first multi-player VR gaming in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia’s first multi-player VR gaming in Riyadh
Next-generation multi-player virtual reality (VR) gaming has arrived in Saudi Arabia.