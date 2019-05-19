STC appoints Fay Al-Alshaikh as product portfolio GM

STC has appointed Fay Al-Alshaikh as the product portfolio strategy general manager in its enterprise business unit.
The telecom giant said the appointment of Al-Alshaikh reflects its commitment to empowering women in executive positions and recruiting Saudi talents in the field of communications and informational technology.
The new appointment follows several other appointments in 2019 that saw women take up executive positions in the company. These include Mudhi Al-Jamea, who was named the general manager of ICT School at STC Academy, and Maha Al-Nuhait, who was appointed as the manager of sustainability program.
Prior to joining STC, Al-Alshaikh was the head of enterprise at Apple in Saudi Arabia and has also worked in Cisco and Hewlett-Packard.
During her career, she has held multiple leadership and advisory positions and is considered as one of the top Saudi experts in the enterprise business.
