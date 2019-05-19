Shawarmer, a Saudi-owned and operated restaurant chain, closed the doors on its restaurants across the country to bring more than 1,500 employees to Riyadh’s Rashoush Resort for its annual Ramadan celebration last week. It was the largest all-employee event in the company’s 20-year history.
“Just three years ago when we came together we had fewer than 50 restaurants and less than half this number of people crowded into a small ballroom. Today, we are blessed to be able to celebrate Ramadan together with more than 1,500 members of the Shawarmer family and nearly 100 restaurants,” said Iyad Al-Rasheed, director of operations. “This is a testament to all of you, the true Shawarmer heroes and the people who have made our 20-year journey so fulfilling. Now we are excited to embark on the next phase of our journey as we continue to expand the joy of Shawarmer across Saudi Arabia and beyond.”
Top officials of Shawarmer made presentations on the long-term growth strategy of the company. An awards ceremony recognized long-term employees and the best-performing restaurants and individuals.
Shawarmer marks 20 years with 1,500 employees
