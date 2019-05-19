You are here

Forum to spotlight emerging technologies & Vision 2030

Chiara Palieri
Arab News
The Saudi Emerging Technologies Forum will take place from Nov. 11 to 13 in Kempinski Hotel in Riyadh. It will be the first conference in the Kingdom to address the deployment of emerging technologies and the Vision 2030 plan for digital transformation that will power cities and economies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
AI is going to be a game-changer in the global economy and much of the value potential is up for grabs.
The annual growth in the contribution of AI is expected to range between 20-34 percent per year across the Middle East, with the fastest growth in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt.
The Riyadh forum will gather more than 500 government officials and senior level executives, and more than 50 speakers. It will feature 12 panel discussions with the participation of 900 attendees, 60 exhibitors, 12 certified technical workshops, 30 proof of concepts and live demo sessions, and a dedicated focus day for IIOT.
The forum will be chaired by Majed Alshodari, CISO at Allied Cooperative Insurance Group.
Mohammed Mahnashi, information security adviser of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: “Saudi Arabia is the heart of the Arab and Islamic world, an investment powerhouse, and a hub connecting three continents. These three pillars form the basis of the Saudi Vision 2030, which lays out an an ambitious yet achievable blueprint, which reflects our country’s strengths and capabilities and depends on technology to achieve the goals.
“I believe the Saudi Emerging Technologies Forum is a key event to attend, to listen to and to discuss with experts in the National Transformation Program.”
Chiara Palieri, director of the Saudi Emerging Technologies Forum, said: “This event represents a turning point in the digital transformation domain in Saudi Arabia because it will be the only platform in the Kingdom that will celebrate the Vision 2030 digital transformation leaders who are driving the deployment of emerging technologies in government entities and private sectors.
“We are so thrilled to have received an enthusiastic response from government entities that will use the event to announce their latest digitization programs.”

ICD, BBI launch global private sector platform

The agreement was signed by Ayman Sejiny, CEO of ICD, and Amer Bukvic, CEO of BBI, on Wednesday at the ICD's headquarters in Jeddah.
Arab News
The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) and Bosna Bank International (BBI) signed a memorandum of understanding on May 16 in Jeddah. The MoU is related to a new initiative — the Global Platform for Private Sector — where the two institutions and community of like-minded financial entities can collaborate on business opportunities, exchanging market intelligence and laying a foundation for actual financial transactions within the member countries and across borders.
The signing ceremony took place in ICD’s headquarters in Jeddah and the document was signed by Ayman Sejiny, CEO of ICD, and Amer Bukvic, CEO of BBI.
Sejiny said: “ICD takes the lead in launching such a platform network to demonstrate productive applications of fintech in modern global business affairs, to help reduce financial transaction costs for its member banks, leasing companies and micro-finance institutions and to upgrade the advisory services that ICD offers to its partners across the Islamic developmental network.”
Bukvic added: “We welcome the initiative and we’re happy to be among the first entities to sign the MoU with ICD. Such a platform would open opportunities for Bosnia and Herzegovina, BBI bank and other partners once implemented, and will most certainly facilitate investment across borders. This will extend our efforts already expressed by organizing international events in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, such as the Sarajevo Business Forum and the Sarajevo Halal Fair.”

 

Bosna Bank International (BBI) d.d. Sarajevo is the first bank, both in Bosnia-Herzegovina and Southeast Europe, to operate in accordance with Islamic finance principles. BBI offers several types of financial services to retail and corporate clients through its business based on ethical principles and partnership. Shariah compliance is ensured by the BBI Shariah board with members of this board being prestigious local and international experts.
The Global Platform for Private Sector will be a cloud-based, next-generation, full-featured networking and fulfillment platform hosted by ICD for the benefit of its network of 88 financial institutions and 12 leasing companies worldwide. One major goal of this online platform is the sharing of investment, advisory, sukuk, financing and other deals in an environment of common Islamic values.
ICD is a multilateral development financial institution and is part of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established in November 1999 to support the economic development of its member countries through the provision of finance for private sector projects, promoting competition and entrepreneurship, providing advisory services to the governments and private companies and encouraging cross-border investments.
ICD has an authorized capital of $4 billion. Currently, the shareholders of ICD are the IsDB, 54 Islamic countries and five public financial institutions.

