Marriott offers iftar packs for cab drivers in KSA

Marriott International organized the 10th annual “Iftar for Cabs” initiative at its hotels in the Middle East and Africa, including 23 properties in Saudi Arabia. During the hour of iftar on Tuesday, cab drivers who drove through the main entrance of any of the participating hotels received complimentary iftar packs to break their fast.
Catering teams at each hotel prepared iftar packs, which included a diverse selection of food and beverage items. Associates from across various departments within the hotels, including catering, administration and guest services joined forces to bring the “Iftar for Cabs” initiative to life.
Launched in 2010, the Ramadan activity has turned into an annual tradition for many cab drivers throughout the region. The initiative has been widely appreciated by hotel owners, local communities and transport authorities.
“We thank the cab drivers who support our hotels throughout the year. ‘Iftar for Cabs’ embodies the spirit of Ramadan and we are extremely proud of our hotel teams as they unite to give back and recognize important members of our community,” said Guido de Wilde, chief operating officer, Middle East, Marriott International.
The initiative falls under Marriott International’s Sustainability and Social Impact Platform, Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction, which guides how the company makes a positive and sustainable impact wherever it does business. From empowerment opportunities to sustainable hotel development, the platform is designed to foster business growth while balancing the needs of associates, customers, owners, the environment and communities. One of the priority areas or “coordinates” of Serve 360 is Nurture our World. “Iftar for Cabs” is an initiative that directly supports this coordinate.
