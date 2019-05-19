You are here

  • Home
  • Emirati comedy 'Rashid & Rajab’ strikes a deal at Cannes
﻿

Emirati comedy 'Rashid & Rajab’ strikes a deal at Cannes

A still from ‘Rashid & Rajab.’ (Supplied)
Updated 19 May 2019
Arab News
0

Emirati comedy 'Rashid & Rajab’ strikes a deal at Cannes

  • The film will be released during Eid Al-Fitr in the GCC
  • Mohammed Saeed also directed the animated series Freej
Updated 19 May 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s upcoming film “Rashid & Rajab” has been acquired by international sales agent AGC International at the Cannes Film Festival, it was announced on Sunday.

The Emirati comedy will now become available worldwide, following the release of the film across the GCC over the Eid Al-Fitr break.

Shot on location in Dubai, it is Emirati director Mohammed Saeed’s first live-action feature film after his success with the now iconic animated series, Freej.

The comedy follows wealthy Emirati executive Rashid (Marwan Abdullah Saleh) and carefree Egyptian fast-food deliveryman Rajab (Shadi Alfons), who switch bodies after a freak accident on their way to work. As they desperately look for a way to revert to their former selves, the unlikely pair gain a different perspective into each other’s lives.

Topics: Cannes Film Festival Emirati comedy

Related

0
Lifestyle
Film review: Breaking up is hard to do
0
Lifestyle
At Cannes, Syrian docu filmmaker highlights Assad regime’s continuing attacks on hospitals 

Curious foreigners get rare chance to sample Emirati culture

Updated 19 May 2019
Reuters
0

Curious foreigners get rare chance to sample Emirati culture

Updated 19 May 2019
Reuters
0

DUBAI: No question was off limits for curious tourists and foreign residents of Dubai wanting to learn more about Emirati culture and the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
Emiratis make up less than 10% of those living in Dubai, the most populated emirate in the seven-emirate United Arab Emirates federation, making it hard for foreigners to meet them.
Dubai goes to great lengths to market itself as open to different cultures and faiths as the Middle East’s financial, trade and leisure center, and a government cultural center is inviting visitors to find out more about Emirati life.
“There are no offending questions,” said Emirati Rashid Al-Tamimi from the Sheikh Mohammed Center for Cultural Understanding.
“How do you worship, what is the mosque, why do you wear white, why do women wear black ... is everybody rich in this country?“
Emirati volunteers gathered at a majlis — the traditional sitting room where the end-of-fast iftar meal is served at floor-level — were asked about dating and marriage, what they think of Dubai’s comparatively liberal dress codes for foreigners, and aspects of the Muslim faith.
“We learn from them, they learn from us. (Foreigners) have been here a long time and I feel they see themselves as Emiratis, and we are proud that they do so,” said Majida Al-Gharib a student volunteer.
Visitors broke the day’s fast with dates and water, before sampling Emirati cuisine, including biryani and machboos rice and meat dishes.
Seven-year-old Anthony from Poland, who goes to school in Dubai, said he came to find out more about the breaking of the fast meal because many of his friends at school do it.
2019 has been designated the Year of Tolerance in the United Arab Emirates and there is a minister of state for tolerance.

Topics: Ramadan2019

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Ramadan in Sudan: Iftar with the ‘flavor of revolution’
0
Saudi Arabia
Celebrating Ramadan: Keeping the age-old traditions alive in Hijaz

Latest updates

Bahrain’s Bapco completes multibillion-dollar financing
0
Bahrain’s Investcorp hires Citi, JPMorgan for loan refinancing – sources
0
Curious foreigners get rare chance to sample Emirati culture
0
GCC nations commence enhanced security patrols across the region
0
Iraq slams Exxon for evacuating staff amid Gulf tensions
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.