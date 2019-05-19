Emirati comedy 'Rashid & Rajab’ strikes a deal at Cannes

DUBAI: Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s upcoming film “Rashid & Rajab” has been acquired by international sales agent AGC International at the Cannes Film Festival, it was announced on Sunday.

The Emirati comedy will now become available worldwide, following the release of the film across the GCC over the Eid Al-Fitr break.

Shot on location in Dubai, it is Emirati director Mohammed Saeed’s first live-action feature film after his success with the now iconic animated series, Freej.

The comedy follows wealthy Emirati executive Rashid (Marwan Abdullah Saleh) and carefree Egyptian fast-food deliveryman Rajab (Shadi Alfons), who switch bodies after a freak accident on their way to work. As they desperately look for a way to revert to their former selves, the unlikely pair gain a different perspective into each other’s lives.