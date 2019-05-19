You are here

  • Home
  • Explosion targets tourist bus, injures at least 17 near Cairo’s Great Pyramids: Security sources
﻿

Explosion targets tourist bus, injures at least 17 near Cairo’s Great Pyramids: Security sources

1 / 4
An exploision has targeted a tourist bus near the Great Pyramids according to local security sources, who say at least 12 foreign tourists were injured. (Twitter: @Alroeya)
2 / 4
ds according to local security sources, who say at least 12 foreign tourists were injured. (Twitter: @Alroeya)
3 / 4
ds according to local security sources, who say at least 12 foreign tourists were injured. (Twitter: @Alroeya)
4 / 4
An exploision has targeted a tourist bus near the Great Pyramids according to local security sources, who say at least 12 foreign tourists were injured. (Screenshot/Twitter)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

Explosion targets tourist bus, injures at least 17 near Cairo’s Great Pyramids: Security sources

  • There were no reports of deaths
  • One security source said they included South African nationals
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

CAIRO: An explosion targeting a tourist bus injured at least 17 people near a new museum being built close to the Giza pyramids in Egypt on Sunday, two security sources said.

The sources said that most of the injuries were foreign tourists, with some social media users posting pictures of a damaged bus and what looked like injured tourists.

One security source said they included South African nationals.

There were no reports of deaths. A witness, Mohamed El-Mandouh, told Reuters he heard a "very loud explosion" while sitting in traffic near the site of the blast.

Pictures posted on social media showed a bus with some of its windows blown out or shattered, and debris in the road next to a low wall with a hole in it.

It is the second to target foreign tourists near the famed pyramids in less than six months. In December, three Vietnamese tourists and an Egyptian guide were killed and at least 10 others injured when a roadside bomb hit their tour bus less than 4 kilometres from the Giza pyramids. 

Egypt has battled militants for years in the Sinai Peninsula in an ongoing insurgency that has occasionally spilled over to the mainland, which often targets minority Christians or tourists.

The attack comes as Egypt's vital tourism industry is showing signs of recovery after years in the doldrums because of the political turmoil and violence that followed a 2011 uprising that toppled former leader Hosni Mubarak.

(With Agencies)

Topics: Egypt Giza Pyramids Middle East

Related

0
Middle-East
Egypt arrests 24 in demolition protests near pyramids
0
Middle-East
Two explosions hit Yemeni capital Sanaa

GCC nations commence enhanced security patrols across the region

Updated 27 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
0

GCC nations commence enhanced security patrols across the region

  • The patrols are aimed at increasing communication and coordination
  • GCC fleets working in tight coordination with each other and the US Navy
Updated 27 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations commenced enhanced security patrols across the region in international waters on May 18, according to a statement from the US Naval Forces Central Command (5th Fleet).

The patrols are aimed at increasing communication and coordination with the GCC nations in support of regional naval cooperation and maritime security operations in the Arabian Gulf.

As agreed to last week in a meeting at US 5th Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, ships of the GCC - both navies and coast guards - are working in tight coordination with each other and the US Navy.

Topics: Middle East GCC Iran Arabian Gulf

Related

Update 0
Saudi Arabia
Gulf nations ‘approve US request to deploy troops in the Gulf’
0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman receives GCC secretary-general and other diplomats in Jeddah

Latest updates

Bahrain’s Investcorp hires Citi, JPMorgan for loan refinancing – sources
0
Curious foreigners get rare chance to sample Emirati culture
0
GCC nations commence enhanced security patrols across the region
0
Iraq slams Exxon for evacuating staff amid Gulf tensions
0
Contractor appointed for $1.4bn Jubail Island project in Abu Dhabi
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.