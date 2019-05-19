You are here

Saudi Arabia says deposits $250 million into Sudan's Central Bank: statement

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have deposited now $500 million into Sudan’s Central Bank, the first instalment of the joint package of aid. (File/Social media)
Saudi Arabia says deposits $250 million into Sudan's Central Bank: statement

  • Saudi Arabia and UAE pledged to send $3 billion worth of aid to Sudan
  • The remaining amount will be allocated to meet the urgent needs of the Sudanese people
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it deposited $250 million with the Sudanese central bank, according to a statement from the Kingdom’s ministry of finance.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE pledged to send $3 billion worth of aid to Sudan, after mass protests led to the ouster of president Omar al-Bashir last month.

The move will strengthen Sudan’s “financial position, alleviate pressure on the Sudanese pound and achieve more stability in the exchange rate," the statement said.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have deposited now $500 million into Sudan’s Central Bank, the first instalment of the joint package of aid.

The remaining amount will be allocated to meet the urgent needs of the Sudanese people, including food, medications and oil derivatives.

Mohammed Abdullah Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance, confirmed that this deposit constitutes an extension of the Kingdom’s support to the Sudanese people.

He added that this support will strengthen the financial and economic situation in Sudan, especially the exchange rate of the Sudanese pound, which should reflect positively on the living conditions of the Sudanese citizens.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sudan Sudan currency Downfall of Omar Al-Bashir

Braun Strowman to face Bobby Lashley at WWE Super Showdown in Jeddah

Arab News
Braun Strowman to face Bobby Lashley at WWE Super Showdown in Jeddah

Arab News
WWE Superstar Braun Strowman will go head-to-head with Bobby Lashley at WWE Super ShowDown next month in Jeddah.

The two superstars will wrestle on Friday, June 7 at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Hosted by the Saudi General Sports Authority, the show will also feature the first-ever match between WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg and Undertaker. Triple H will also go against Randy Orton as they create another chapter of their storied rivalry.

There will also be a 50-Man Battle Royal—the largest in WWE history.

Tickets are available at www.sharek.sa with prices start at 25 SA ($6).

Topics: WWE WWE Super Showdown

