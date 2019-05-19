US to hold economic conference in Bahrain to encourage investment in Palestinian areas

Rocket fired into Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties

BAGHDAD: A rocket was fired into Baghdad's heavily-fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies, but caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said on Sunday.

A blast was heard in central Baghdad on Sunday night, witnesses said and two Baghdad-based diplomatic sources also said they heard the blast.

"A Katyusha rocket fell in the middle of the Green Zone without causing any losses, details to come later," the military said in a brief statement.

The Katyusha multiple rocket launcher is an inexpensive type of rocket artillery that can deliver explosives to a target quicker than conventional artillery, but is less accurate.

The US embassy in Baghdad and its consulate in the Iraqi Kurdish regional capital Erbil evacuated non-emergency staff this week.

“We don’t think that the target was the Embassy as the range of the rocket and the place from were it was lunched is far away,” a security source told Arab News.

“It is a Katyusha rocket that was launched from eastern Baghdad so there is no way it could reach its goal. Anyone who has basic experience in this kind of weaponry would know this,” the source said.

President Donald Trump's administration has said it sent additional forces to the region to counter what it called credible threats from Iran against US interests, including from militias it supports in Iraq.

Iran and the US have both said they do not want war as tensions between the two nations increase.