Dr. Fahd Al-Shathri, deputy governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency

Since June 2018, Dr. Fahd Al-Shathri has been the deputy governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA). He was previously the deputy governor for research and international affairs at the same agency, a position he held for two years from 2016.

Al-Shathri served as an economic adviser to the Ministry of Finance between 2000 and 2011, and in 2009, he joined the board of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD).

In 2011, Al-Shathri was appointed an adviser to the executive director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington. Later that year, he was appointed an alternate executive director of the IMF, before becoming an executive director — and an executive board member — in 2013.

Al-Shathri holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from King Saud University and a master’s degree in economics from King Saud University in Riyadh. He received his Ph.D. in public finance from Lehigh University, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He has written analytical columns for several Saudi publications on issues related to the US, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperation Council states.

Earlier this month, Al-Shathri attended the inauguration ceremony for First Abu Dhabi Bank’s (FAB’s) new Riyadh Branch, along with several other officials, including Dr. Ahmed Abdulkarim Alkholifey, governor of SAMA; Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak, chairman of FAB’s board executive committee; Jassim Mohammed Al-Siddiqi, chairman of FAB’s board audit committee; and other members of the bank’s leadership team.

The opening of FAB’s Riyadh Branch is expected to further strengthen commercial ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.