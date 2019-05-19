You are here

King Salman receives chairman of UAE Ifta Council

King Salman receives Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, president of the UAE Ifta Council, at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Sunday. (SPA)
  • Ways to foster religious moderation reviewed
RIYADH: The president of the UAE Ifta Council, Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, along with other members of the council on Sunday called on King Salman at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.

The UAE Ifta Council chief conveyed the greetings of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to the king. 

During the meeting, they reviewed ways to serve the cause of Islam and contribute to spreading moderation. They also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

The secretary-general of the Muslim World League, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, State Minister and Cabinet member Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban and Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Assaf were also present during the meeting.

 

