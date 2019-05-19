Qatari network Al Jazeera slammed over ‘Holocaust denial’ film

LONDON: Al Jazeera’s youth channel AJ+ Arabic has drawn widespread condemnation over a video that was branded “Holocaust denial” for claiming the Jews exaggerated the scale of the genocide to help establish Israel.

After widespread public anger, the Qatar-owned network was forced to delete the video, suspending two of its journalists over its broadcast.

The video in question, while not disputing the Holocaust took place, suggested the Jews had skewed facts about the genocide, and that Israel was the “biggest winner” from it.

1/2 Holocaust Denial on Al-Jazeera Network: Israel Is Biggest Winner from Holocaust; It Uses the Same Justification to Annihilate the Palestinians (Thread...) pic.twitter.com/y8eJxXdZy8 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 19, 2019

“Denouncing the Holocaust is a moral obligation, but Israel is the biggest winner from the Holocaust,” the presenter said.

“And it uses the same Nazi justifications as a launching pad for the racial cleansing and annihilation of the Palestinians.”

Many took to Twitter in outrage about the video, with one commentator pointing out the difference between AJ+ in Arabic, and its English output.

Al Jazeera has long been accused of broadcasting extreme material in Arabic, but churning out seemingly more balanced material in English, aimed at a Western audience.

Arabic content versus English content pic.twitter.com/Ag8T95nEVK — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) May 18, 2019

In a statement on Sunday, the network said it had suspended two journalists over “violation of its editorial guidelines.”

“The video content and accompanying posts were swiftly deleted by AJ+ senior management from all AJ+ pages and accounts on social media, as it contravened the Network’s editorial standards,” it said.

The network has also said a “mandatory bias training and awareness program” was required for its staff.