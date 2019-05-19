You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Once More We Saw Stars by Jayson Greene
﻿

What We Are Reading Today: Once More We Saw Stars by Jayson Greene

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Once More We Saw Stars by Jayson Greene

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
0

A beautiful, devastating eloquent memoir about what is it like to lose a child and continue living, says a review published on goodreads.com.

It is a journey of grief and hope and resilience, and one I will not easily forget. 

An incredibly sad memoir written by a father whose daughter’s life is cut short by a freak accident. Shortly after her second birthday, Greta Greene is struck in the head by a crumbling brick. 

Author Jayson Greene chronicles the aftermath of her death, narrating his stages of grief and quest for some sense of relief from the emotions threatening to overwhelm him.

Because neither Jayson nor his wife are religious people they seek a variety of sources in an attempt to assign some meaning out to their tragic loss. Throughout the book, Greene describes their journey and the legacy Greta’s short life has had on her grieving family.

After all, it is hard to find a more depressing topic than the death of a toddler. But, it really is worth a read. The language is luminous and captivating. The author is gifted at describing the grief and different emotional states experienced by bereaved parents.

Topics: Book Review

Related

0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Deep Work by Cal Newport
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Sea people by Christina Thompson

Dubai tells food groups to give calorie details on all menus

Updated 19 May 2019
Reuters
0

Dubai tells food groups to give calorie details on all menus

Updated 19 May 2019
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Dubai has issued a circular requiring food organisations to give details on calories on all menus, the government media office tweeted on Sunday.
"The first phase will be introduced in November 2019 for restaurants with more than 5 branches. (The) second phase in 2020 for all restaurants, catering establishments and hotels," it quoted a municipality circular as saying.
Dubai, the Gulf's tourism hub known for its glittering skyscrapers and luxury properties, shops and restaurants, attracted 15.92 million overnight tourist visitors in 2018.
However, the emirate is suffering a property downturn and a slowdown in the retail sector as it gears up to host the World Expo trade fair in 2020.

Related

0
Business & Economy
Dubai developer Damac sees 94% drop in profit
0
Business & Economy
Dubai theme-park operator DXB Entertainments sees drop in visitors

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Once More We Saw Stars by Jayson Greene
0
Qatari network Al Jazeera slammed over ‘Holocaust denial’ film
0
King Salman receives chairman of UAE Ifta Council
0
Dr. Fahd Al-Shathri, deputy governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency
0
US to hold economic conference in Bahrain to encourage investment in Palestinian areas
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.