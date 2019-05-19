Head of Qatari opposition to launch community debate center in London

​LONDON: Khalid Al-Hail, spokesperson of the Qatari Opposition Movement, announced on Sunday the launch of his Majlis (Arab-styled Community Debate Center) in London, with the inauguration ceremony expected later this month.

​“I believe it is a great idea to launch this Majlis; where people can informally meet within an intellectually-inspiring and friendly atmosphere, to discuss, debate and exchange views and ideas on various political, strategic, and social issues.” said Al-Hail.

​“What’s more, I believe this initiative will be paramount in bringing together the British and Arabs residing in this country together, and help foster relations and accomplish a better mutual understanding, and strengthen the values of peaceful co-existence and tolerance.” Al-Hail added.

​“We also aim to enlighten the Qatari case, and introduce the views, values, and endeavours of the Qatari Opposition, in addition to creating a platform for constructive networking between Qataris and Arabs on the one side, and British experts and public opinion makers,” Al-Hail said.

​He also said “to achieve those goals, we will carry out various daily activities with live coverage, including speeches delivered by experts followed by Q&A sessions, presentations, documentaries, and round-table discussions.”

The Qatari Opposition Movement is a political movement striving for a peaceful change of the Qatari regime, and for a constitutional monarchy that embraces the time-honored values of the Qatari people, establishes a rule of law and institutions, and democracy in the country.