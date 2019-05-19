You are here

  • Home
  • Head of Qatari opposition to launch community debate center in London
﻿

Head of Qatari opposition to launch community debate center in London

1 / 2
Khalid Al-Hail, spokesperson of the Qatari Opposition Movement, announced the launch of his Community Debate Center in London. (Supplied)
2 / 2
Updated 19 May 2019
Arab News
0

Head of Qatari opposition to launch community debate center in London

Updated 19 May 2019
Arab News
0

​LONDON: Khalid Al-Hail, spokesperson of the Qatari Opposition Movement, announced on Sunday the launch of his Majlis (Arab-styled Community Debate Center) in London, with the inauguration ceremony expected later this month.
​“I believe it is a great idea to launch this Majlis; where people can informally meet within an intellectually-inspiring and friendly atmosphere, to discuss, debate and exchange views and ideas on various political, strategic, and social issues.” said Al-Hail.
​“What’s more, I believe this initiative will be paramount in bringing together the British and Arabs residing in this country together, and help foster relations and accomplish a better mutual understanding, and strengthen the values of peaceful co-existence and tolerance.” Al-Hail added.

​“We also aim to enlighten the Qatari case, and introduce the views, values, and endeavours of the Qatari Opposition, in addition to creating a platform for constructive networking between Qataris and Arabs on the one side, and British experts and public opinion makers,” Al-Hail said.
​He also said “to achieve those goals, we will carry out various daily activities with live coverage, including speeches delivered by experts followed by Q&A sessions, presentations, documentaries, and round-table discussions.”
The Qatari Opposition Movement is a political movement striving for a peaceful change of the Qatari regime, and for a constitutional monarchy that embraces the time-honored values of the Qatari people, establishes a rule of law and institutions, and democracy in the country.

Related

0
Media
Qatari network Al Jazeera slammed over ‘Holocaust denial’ film
0
Middle-East
Experts warn Qatar might leak US military intelligence to Tehran

Sweden asks for detention of WikiLeaks’ Assange

Updated 20 May 2019
AP
0

Sweden asks for detention of WikiLeaks’ Assange

  • Assange was evicted last month from the Ecuadorian Embassy where he had been holed up since 2012
  • The Australian secret-spiller also faces a US extradition warrant for allegedly conspiring to hack into a Pentagon computer
Updated 20 May 2019
AP
0

COPENHAGEN: A Swedish prosecutor says she has requested a detention order against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is jailed in Britain.
Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson says if the Swedish court decided to detain Assange “on probable cause suspected for rape ... I will issue a European Arrest Warrant.”
Assange, who was evicted last month from the Ecuadorian Embassy where he had been holed up since 2012, was arrested by British police on April 11 and is currently serving a 50-week sentence for jumping bail in 2012.
The Australian secret-spiller also faces a US extradition warrant for allegedly conspiring to hack into a Pentagon computer.
Persson said Monday that British authorities will decide any conflict between a European arrest warrant and US extradition request for Assange.

Topics: Sweden WikiLeaks Julian Assange

Related

0
World
Sweden to reopen rape case against WikiLeaks’ Assange
0
World
WikiLeaks founder Assange tried to use its embassy to spy: Ecuador president

Latest updates

Arab News columnist Camelia Entekhabifard appointed editor of Independent Persian
0
Saudi air defenses shoot down missiles heading for Makkah and Jeddah
0
Arab League sends out invites to Arab states to attend summit called by King Salman
0
Three historical mosques in Hail to be restored under Saudi crown prince project
0
Cast and crew of Moroccan film ‘Adam’ pose for the cameras in Cannes
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.