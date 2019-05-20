McDonald’s ‘shares the goodness’ with families in need

McDonald’s distributed 2,000 boxes containing different food items which people usually require during Ramadan, to families in need in the western and southern parts of the Kingdom.
The fast-food giant’s “Share the Goodness” campaign, which is in its second year, aims at bringing joy to needy families during the holy month.
Mohammed Ali Reza, deputy general manager of Reza Food Services Limited, McDonald’s western and southern regions, said: “We believe in constantly giving back to the community and this is the reason behind our team’s commitment to achieving this wonderful initiative.”
