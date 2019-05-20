Hyundai to unveil two key models for Middle East and Africa

Hyundai will confirm details of two new products available to Middle East and Africa markets, with the region included in plans for a new-generation Sonata sedan and a new SUV model, the Palisade.
The Sonata is the eighth generation of Hyundai’s long-running mid-size sedan, while the Palisade is a new flagship SUV. It will be a mid-size SUV, but longer, wider and taller than the newest Santa Fe, which went on sale last year.
The new models feature bold design and benefit from the latest technical innovations. Features include convenience technology, such as wireless smartphone charging and advanced levels of connectivity, large touch-screen displays, and head-up display to show essential information on the windscreen — immediately in the driver’s view without glancing away from the road.
They also offer a wide range of safety technology, with a selection of advanced driver assistance systems packaged as Hyundai SmartSense.
“The Sonata has a long and successful history in our region, and consistently ranks among the most popular models in its segment, so we have high expectations for this latest model,” said Mike Song, Hyundai’s head of operations for the Middle East and Africa. “It offers premium design with sporty, coupe-like styling, combined with exceptional quality and outstanding value in the market.
“The Palisade offers the same high standards, while extending our range into new market segments, offering a larger family SUV as a flagship product. This will reach out to new customers for our brand, and also serve the changing needs of loyal Hyundai owners.”
Hyundai previewed the Palisade for the first time at the Los Angeles Auto Show last November, while the Sonata was presented publicly in March. An official hands-on launch of the Middle East and Africa versions will take place in South Korea, ahead of deliveries to the region during the summer.
