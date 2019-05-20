Hyundai to unveil two key models for Middle East and Africa

467 Dar Al-Hekma students graduate in Jeddah

Arab News

Dar Al-Hekma University held a graduation ceremony for 467 undergraduate and postgraduate students from the 2018-2019 academic year. The students represented the 17th batch of the School of Design and Architecture, the School of Business and Law and the School of Behavioral Sciences and Education.

The event, which took place on May 16, was held under the patronage of Salih Al-Turki, Jeddah mayor and honorary president of Dar Al-Hekma University, and was attended by mothers of the students.

In her speech, Dr. Suhair Al-Qurashi, president of Dar Al-Hekma University, congratulated the students and their parents for their achievements. She wished them luck and urged the students to use the knowledge they gained at university to serve their country and religion.

“Today we celebrate the graduation of a new batch who will join the labor market. I am quite confident that our students will be valuable to the labor market and society and contribute to economic development because they have been prepared by highly-qualified faculty members who enjoy global experience,” she said.

“Indeed, this is one of the most beautiful moments in your life. Today you are reaping the benefits of the years you have spent studying at the university. Your efforts have paid off. You are about to start a new phase of your career and I am confident you will be successful. Keep up the persevering and fruitful efforts to reach the top,” Al-Qurashi told the students.

Jeddah mayor Al-Turki said the new batch of graduating students will follow in the footsteps of their predecessors and contribute to the development of the country and society and play a national role as citizens. Congratulating the students and parents, he said their achievements reflect the high standard of Dar Al-Hekma University.

Al-Qurashi thanked the sponsors and founders of Dar Al-Hekma University who have dedicated their time and efforts to the institution. She said the university will continue to recognize them as they are part of the successes achieved by the students.

During the event, speeches were delivered by the university’s board of trustees; guardian of the graduating students Dr. Hatim Al-Marzoky, deputy minister of education for universities; winner of Dar Al-Hekma Award for Outstanding Woman Dr. Eiman Al-Mutairi, assistant minister to the minister of commerce and investment; and the graduates.

Awards were handed out to the top-performing students, including the Abdulmajeed Outstanding Performance Award and Khalid Ali Al-Turki Award for Talents. Donors and sponsors, including Al-Turki, were also honored.

A documentary highlighting the development and achievements of the university was shown to the audience.