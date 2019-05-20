You are here

Japanese economy sustains growth in the first quarter

Worries have been growing that the momentum for Japan’s economic growth may be slowing. (AP)
Updated 20 May 2019
AP
Japanese economy sustains growth in the first quarter

  • Seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product grew 0.5 percent in the January-March period from the previous quarter
  • Healthy public investment and private residential investment helped boost growth during the quarter
Updated 20 May 2019
AP
TOKYO: Japan’s economy grew at an annual pace of 2.1 percent in the first quarter, marking the second straight quarter of expansion, according to government data released Monday.
The Cabinet Office said seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product, the total value of a nation’s goods and services, grew 0.5 percent in the January-March period from the previous quarter.
Healthy public investment and private residential investment helped boost growth during the quarter, according to the data, which is likely to be revised.
Japan’s economy has recorded moderate growth under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s “Abenomics” anti-deflation programs but contracted in some recent periods because of natural disasters and other factors.
The impact from the deepening trade dispute between the US and China also is crimping demand for export-reliant Japan.
Worries have been growing that the momentum for Japan’s economic growth may be slowing.
Harumi Taguchi of IHS Markit in Tokyo said one factor behind the better-than-expected results was that imports slowed as well as exports, which signals slowing internal demand.
“Extra holidays related to the new emperor, the Rugby World Cup and a lift in consumption ahead of an expected sales tax increase are expected to support consumption for some time,” he said.
But he noted that extra government measures may be needed to support spending after the tax takes effect. Japan is set to implement a sales tax increase from 8 percent to 10 percent later this year.

Topics: economy Japan

Gulf countries strengthen oil coordination amid tensions: Kuwait

Updated 20 May 2019
AFP
Gulf countries strengthen oil coordination amid tensions: Kuwait

  • ‘It is normal amid this escalation that Kuwait and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries take these steps’
  • Kuwait was in ‘constant contact’ with its ally, the US
Updated 20 May 2019
AFP
KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s deputy foreign minister said countries in the Gulf have strengthened coordination to provide oil to global markets amid increased regional tensions.
“It is normal amid this escalation that Kuwait and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries take these steps,” Khalid Al-Jarallah told reporters late Sunday on the sidelines of a Ramadan sit-down organized by the Iraqi embassy.
“There is cooperation and coordination between Kuwait and the Gulf countries to provide guarantees for oil tankers and continuous supply of energy to global markets.”
Jarallah’s comments come days after sabotage attacks against tankers in highly sensitive Gulf waters and the bombing of a Saudi pipeline — the latter claimed by Iran-aligned Yemeni rebels.
Both attacks targeted routes built as alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for almost all Gulf exports.
The US Fifth Fleet headquartered in Bahrain said the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council began “enhanced security patrols” Saturday in international waters, in “tight coordination with the US navy.”
Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait in case of war with the United States, which earlier this month announced it was sending an aircraft carrier and strike group to the region.
Kuwait’s deputy foreign minister said “tension was escalating quickly” but he remained hopeful.
He added Kuwait was in “constant contact” with its ally, the US.
On Saturday, OPEC giant Saudi Arabia called for urgent meetings of the GCC and the Arab League to discuss recent “aggressions and their consequences” in the region.
The two summits are scheduled to be held in Makkah on May 30.
Jarallah welcomed the kingdom’s invitation, saying Kuwait was keen to take part in discussions on issues “potentially dangerous” to the region.

Topics: Oil energy Markets Gulf GCC Kuwait

