Ryanair posts weakest annual profits in four years

Ryanair had cut its profit forecast for the year to March 2019 by around a fifth in two profit warnings between October and January. (Reuters)
Updated 20 May 2019
Reuters
  • The airline posted a profit after tax for its financial year to March 31 of $1.14 billion
  • Several rivals in recent weeks have warned of a worse trading environment
DUBLIN: Ryanair posted its weakest annual profit in four years on Monday and said earnings could fall further next year as Europe’s largest low-cost carrier grapples with overcapacity, Brexit and delays in delivery of the Boeing 737 Max.
The airline posted a profit after tax for its financial year to March 31 — excluding startup losses at its Laudamotion unit — of $1.14 billion (€1.02 billion), down from €81.45 billion in the previous year.
The company had forecast a profit of between €1 billion and €1.1 billion, and a company poll of over 10 analysts published ahead of the release had forecast €1.03 billion.
Profit for the year to March 31, 2020 including Lauda could be between €750 million and €950 million, it said. Profit including Lauda’s exceptional losses this year was €880 million.
Ryanair said its fares for six months to the end of September were lower than last year and expected the trend to continue, although it said it had no visibility for the second half of its financial year.
Several rivals in recent weeks have warned of a worse trading environment — partly due to overcapacity and partly because European travelers are holding off booking their summer holidays for fear of how the Brexit process will pan out.
Ryanair’s shares closed on Friday at €10.81, down over 40 percent from a peak of €19.39 18 months ago, before the airline was hit by a wave of industrial unrest, weakness in European short-haul fares and the grounding of the Max.
Ryanair had cut its profit forecast for the year to March 2019 by around a fifth in two profit warnings between October and January, blaming strikes, higher oil prices and overcapacity in Europe.

0
0
Gulf countries strengthen oil coordination amid tensions: Kuwait

Updated 20 May 2019
AFP
Gulf countries strengthen oil coordination amid tensions: Kuwait

  • ‘It is normal amid this escalation that Kuwait and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries take these steps’
  • Kuwait was in ‘constant contact’ with its ally, the US
Updated 20 May 2019
AFP
KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s deputy foreign minister said countries in the Gulf have strengthened coordination to provide oil to global markets amid increased regional tensions.
“It is normal amid this escalation that Kuwait and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries take these steps,” Khalid Al-Jarallah told reporters late Sunday on the sidelines of a Ramadan sit-down organized by the Iraqi embassy.
“There is cooperation and coordination between Kuwait and the Gulf countries to provide guarantees for oil tankers and continuous supply of energy to global markets.”
Jarallah’s comments come days after sabotage attacks against tankers in highly sensitive Gulf waters and the bombing of a Saudi pipeline — the latter claimed by Iran-aligned Yemeni rebels.
Both attacks targeted routes built as alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for almost all Gulf exports.
The US Fifth Fleet headquartered in Bahrain said the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council began “enhanced security patrols” Saturday in international waters, in “tight coordination with the US navy.”
Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait in case of war with the United States, which earlier this month announced it was sending an aircraft carrier and strike group to the region.
Kuwait’s deputy foreign minister said “tension was escalating quickly” but he remained hopeful.
He added Kuwait was in “constant contact” with its ally, the US.
On Saturday, OPEC giant Saudi Arabia called for urgent meetings of the GCC and the Arab League to discuss recent “aggressions and their consequences” in the region.
The two summits are scheduled to be held in Makkah on May 30.
Jarallah welcomed the kingdom’s invitation, saying Kuwait was keen to take part in discussions on issues “potentially dangerous” to the region.

Topics: Oil energy Markets Gulf GCC Kuwait

