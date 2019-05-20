You are here

Oil surges after OPEC indicates it will maintain output cuts

OPEC, Russia and other non-member producers agreed to reduce output by 1.2 million barrels per day from January 1 for six months. (AFP)
Updated 20 May 2019
Reuters
Oil surges after OPEC indicates it will maintain output cuts

  • There is consensus among OPEC and allied oil producers to drive down crude inventories ‘gently’
  • Another bullish signal was a second week of declines in US drilling operations
Updated 20 May 2019
Reuters
TOKYO: Oil rose to multi-week highs on Monday after OPEC indicated it will likely maintain production cuts that have helped support prices this year, while tensions continued to escalate in the Middle East.
Brent crude was up by 96 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $73.17 a barrel by 0227 GMT, having earlier touched $73.40, the highest since April 26.
US West Texas Intermediate crude was 82 cents, 1.3 percent, higher at $63.58 a barrel. The US benchmark reached $63.81 earlier, the highest since May 1.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said on Sunday there was consensus among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied oil producers to drive down crude inventories “gently” but he would remain responsive to the needs of a “fragile market.”
United Arab Emirates (UAE) Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei earlier told reporters that producers were capable of filling any market gap and that relaxing supply cuts was not “the right decision.”
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump threatened Tehran on Sunday, tweeting that a conflict would be the “official end” of Iran, while Saudi Arabia said it was ready to respond with “all strength” and that it was up to Iran to avoid war.
The rhetoric follows last week’s attacks on Saudi oil assets and the firing of a rocket on Sunday into Baghdad’s heavily fortified “Green Zone” that exploded near the US embassy.
“Al-Falih and the UAE both put paid to suggestions of increasing production over the weekend and then President Trump essentially telling Iran to bring it on, was a perfect short-term storm for oil prices,” Greg McKenna, strategist at McKenna Macro, told Reuters by email.
OPEC, Russia and other non-member producers, an alliance known as OPEC+, agreed to reduce output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from Jan. 1 for six months to prevent inventories from increasing and weakening prices.
“This second half, our preference is to maintain production management to keep inventories on their way declining gradually, softly but certainly declining toward normal levels,” Al-Falih told a news conference after OPEC and other producers met.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak earlier said an easing of cuts had been discussed and the supply situation would be clearer in a month, including from countries under sanctions.
Another bullish signal was a second week of declines in US drilling operations, with energy companies cutting oil rigs to the lowest since March 2018.
The rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by 3 to 802, General Electric Co’s Baker Hughes energy services unit said on Friday.

0
0
Gulf countries strengthen oil coordination amid tensions: Kuwait

Updated 20 May 2019
AFP
Gulf countries strengthen oil coordination amid tensions: Kuwait

  • ‘It is normal amid this escalation that Kuwait and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries take these steps’
  • Kuwait was in ‘constant contact’ with its ally, the US
Updated 20 May 2019
AFP
KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s deputy foreign minister said countries in the Gulf have strengthened coordination to provide oil to global markets amid increased regional tensions.
“It is normal amid this escalation that Kuwait and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries take these steps,” Khalid Al-Jarallah told reporters late Sunday on the sidelines of a Ramadan sit-down organized by the Iraqi embassy.
“There is cooperation and coordination between Kuwait and the Gulf countries to provide guarantees for oil tankers and continuous supply of energy to global markets.”
Jarallah’s comments come days after sabotage attacks against tankers in highly sensitive Gulf waters and the bombing of a Saudi pipeline — the latter claimed by Iran-aligned Yemeni rebels.
Both attacks targeted routes built as alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for almost all Gulf exports.
The US Fifth Fleet headquartered in Bahrain said the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council began “enhanced security patrols” Saturday in international waters, in “tight coordination with the US navy.”
Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait in case of war with the United States, which earlier this month announced it was sending an aircraft carrier and strike group to the region.
Kuwait’s deputy foreign minister said “tension was escalating quickly” but he remained hopeful.
He added Kuwait was in “constant contact” with its ally, the US.
On Saturday, OPEC giant Saudi Arabia called for urgent meetings of the GCC and the Arab League to discuss recent “aggressions and their consequences” in the region.
The two summits are scheduled to be held in Makkah on May 30.
Jarallah welcomed the kingdom’s invitation, saying Kuwait was keen to take part in discussions on issues “potentially dangerous” to the region.

0
0
