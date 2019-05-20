Turkey orders arrest of 249 foreign ministry staff in post-coup probe

Arab League sends out invites to Arab states to attend summit called by King Salman

The Arab League has sent out invitations to Arab leaders to hold an emergency Arab summit, called by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, to be held in Makkah on May 30 to discuss the attacks on commercial ships.

Two oil pump stations were attacked earlier this week in Saudi Arabia by the Iran-backed Houthi militia, just days after four commercial ships were sabotaged off the coast of the UAE.

The Council of the League will discuss the immolations of the attacks to regional and international peace, as well as the stability of the oil markets.