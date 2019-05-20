You are here

  • Home
  • Trump denies Iran talks approach as Britain warns Tehran not to provoke US retaliation
﻿

Trump denies Iran talks approach as Britain warns Tehran not to provoke US retaliation

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea last week. Jeremy Hunt said Iranians should think very carefully about their actions. (AFP/File)
Updated 49 sec ago
Reuters
AP
0

Trump denies Iran talks approach as Britain warns Tehran not to provoke US retaliation

  • Comments follow warning from to Iran not to threaten the US again or it will face the 'official end'
Updated 49 sec ago
Reuters AP
0

GENEVA: President Donald Trump on Monday said Washington has not approached Iran for talks as Britain warned Tehran not to underestimate the resolve of the United States, warning that if American interests were attacked then the administration of Donald Trump would retaliate.
"I would say to the Iranians: Do not underestimate the resolve on the US side," Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt told reporters on the sidelines of the World Health Assembly in Geneva.
"They don't want a war with Iran. But if American interests are attacked, they will retaliate. And that is something that the Iranians needs to think about very, very carefully."
Hunt added that Britain has had a lot of discussions with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over Iran. He said he hopes Iran starts to "pull back from the destabilizing activities" it conducts in the region.
The foreign secretary acknowledged the danger the tensions posed for the wider Middle East.
"We want the situation to de-escalate because this is a part of the world where things can get triggered accidentally," Hunt said.

Hours later, Trump said that if Tehran wants to negotiate, it will have to take the first step.
"The Fake News put out a typically false statement, without any knowledge that the United States was trying to set up a negotiation with Iran. This is a false report," Trump wrote in a tweet. "Iran will call us if and when they are ever ready. In the meantime, their economy continues to collapse - very sad for the Iranian people!" Trump tweeted.

Meanwhile, the UN says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is asking all parties involved in escalating tensions between the US and Iran “to lower the rhetoric and lower the threshold of action as well.”
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric reiterated to reporters Monday that “we are concerned about the rising rhetoric.”
He said the secretary-general is also concerned at the rocket launch that seemed to be aimed toward the US Embassy in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.
Dujarrics said: “It is a very volatile region. Any developments, whether they are actions on the ground or whether they are rhetoric, can always be misinterpreted and can only heighten the risk of a volatile region becoming even more volatile.”

On Sunday, Trump warned Iran not to threaten the US again or it would face its "official end," shortly after a rocket landed near the US Embassy in Baghdad.
Trump's tweet followed days of heightened tension sparked by his administration's sudden deployment of bombers and an aircraft carrier to theGulf over unspecified threats from Iran.

 

 

Topics: Jeremy Hunt Iran US

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
If Tehran ‘wants to fight’ it will be ‘official end of Iran’: Trump
0
Business & Economy
For Iranians, economic crisis looms larger than US tensions

Lebanese budget protesters clash with security in Beirut

Updated 20 May 2019
AP
0

Lebanese budget protesters clash with security in Beirut

  • Over one hundred protesters gathered Monday outside the Government House in downtown Beirut
  • Lebanon faces a looming fiscal crisis as the economy struggles with soaring debt
Updated 20 May 2019
AP
0

BEIRUT: Security forces opened water cannons on Lebanese anti-austerity protesters in the country’s capital on Monday, as the government continued to hold marathon meetings to discuss severe budget cuts.
Lebanon faces a looming fiscal crisis as the economy struggles with soaring debt, rising unemployment and slow growth. The government’s tightened budget and key reforms aim to unlock billions of dollars in pledged foreign assistance. But planned cuts have unleashed a wave of public discontent, amid leaks that austerity could target public wages, services and social benefits.

A retired Lebanese soldier chants slogans while holding an army flag, during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday. (AP)

Over one hundred protesters gathered Monday outside the Government House in downtown Beirut shouting “Thieves, thieves!” as the Cabinet met for its 16th session and struggles to reach agreement.
Protesters pushed back against police lines and set fire to tires outside the building. At least two policemen and one civilian were wounded in the scuffles.
Among those demonstrating Monday were public and private school teachers and retired officers.
The government, headed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri, has sought to calm nerves while also describing the upcoming budget as the most austere in Lebanon’s history.
Hariri said he hopes the government will be able to send the budget to parliament later this week.
Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said the cabinet made “important progress” in discussions Sunday.

Topics: Beirut lebanon economy Saad Hariri

Related

0
Business & Economy
Indebted Lebanon may struggle to refinance as austerity budget stalls
0
Middle-East
Lebanon’s cabinet postpones final budget meeting

Latest updates

Pakistani central bank lifts interest rate as inflation bites
0
Saudi Arabia urges UN Security Council to disarm Houthis after drone attacks
0
Gulf Arab youths form volunteer group in Australia
0
Milkshakes become weapon of choice in UK European campaign as Farage next to get hit
0
Eiffel Tower evacuated after climber spotted on monument
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.