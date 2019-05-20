You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistani central bank lifts interest rate as inflation bites
﻿

Pakistani central bank lifts interest rate as inflation bites

A brass plaque of the State Bank of Pakistan is seen outside of its wall in Karachi, Pakistan. (File/Reuters)
Updated 20 May 2019
Reuters
0

Pakistani central bank lifts interest rate as inflation bites

Updated 20 May 2019
Reuters
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s central bank raised its key interest rate to 12.25% on Monday, warning that already soaring inflation risked further rises on the back of higher oil prices and reforms required for a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.
The 150 basis points increase follows a preliminary agreement last week with the IMF for a $6 billion loan that is expected to come with tough conditions, including raising more tax revenues and putting up gas and power prices. It was the eighth time the central bank has increased its main policy rate since the start of last year.
With economic growth set to slow to 2.9% this year from 5.2% last year, according to IMF forecasts, the rate rise adds to pressure on Prime Minister Imran Khan, who came to power last year facing a balance of payments crisis that has now forced his government to turn to the IMF.
Higher prices for basic essentials including food and energy has already stirred public anger but the central bank suggested there was little prospect of any immediate improvement.
Noting average headline inflation rose to 7% in the July-April period from 3.8 percent a year earlier, the central bank said recent rises in domestic oil prices and the cost of food suggested that “inflationary pressures are likely to continue for some time.”

 

It said it expected headline inflation to average between 6.5% and 7.5% for the financial year to the end of June and was expected to be “considerably higher” in the coming year. Expected tax measures in next month’s budget as well as higher gas and power prices and volatility in international oil prices could push inflation up further, it said.
It said the fiscal deficit, which the IMF expects to reach 7.2% of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, was likely to have been “considerably higher” during the July-March period than in the same period a year earlier due to shortfalls in revenue collection, higher interest payments and security costs.
Despite some improvements, financing the current account deficit remained “challenging” and foreign exchange reserves of $8.8 billion were below standard adequacy levels at less than the equivalent of three months of imports.
The central bank said it was watching foreign exchange markets closely and was prepared to take action to curb “unwarranted” volatility, after the sharp fall in the rupee over recent days that saw the currency touch a record low of 150 against the US dollar.
Details of what Pakistan will be required to do under the IMF agreement, which must still be approved by the Fund’s board, have not been announced but already opposition parties are planning protests.
As well as higher energy prices that will hit households hard, there are also expectations of new taxes and spending cuts in next month’s budget to reach a primary budget deficit — excluding interest payments — of 0.6% of GDP.
With the IMF forecasting a primary deficit of 2.2% for the coming financial year, that implies squeezing roughly $5 billion in extra revenues from Pakistan’s $315 billion economy, which has long suffered from problems raising tax revenue.

FASTFACTS

Pakistan’s economic growth is set to slow to 2.9% this year.

Related

0
Pakistan
Pakistan central bank raises key policy rate to 10.25 percent
Business & Economy
Pakistan central bank cuts rate to 8%

GCC countries work to ensure good oil supply

Updated 20 May 2019
AFP
Reuters
0

GCC countries work to ensure good oil supply

  • OPEC indicates it is likely to maintain production cuts despite regional tensions
Updated 20 May 2019
AFP Reuters
0

KUWAIT CITY/LONDON: Kuwait’s deputy foreign minister said countries in the Gulf have strengthened coordination to provide oil to global markets amid increased regional tensions.
“It is normal amid this escalation that Kuwait and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries take these steps,” Khalid Al-Jarallah told reporters.
“There is cooperation and coordination between Kuwait and the Gulf countries to provide guarantees for oil tankers and continuous supply of energy to global markets.”
Jarallah’s comments come days after “sabotage” attacks against tankers in highly sensitive Gulf waters and the bombing of a Saudi pipeline — the latter claimed by Iran-aligned Yemeni rebels.
Both attacks targeted routes built as alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for almost all Gulf exports.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said oil producers are able to fill any market gaps.

Kuwait’s deputy foreign minister said “tension was escalating quickly” but he remained hopeful. He added Kuwait was in “constant contact” with its ally, the US.
Oil prices were steady on Monday as OPEC indicated it was likely to maintain production cuts that have helped boost prices this year.
Brent crude was up by 21 cents at $72.42 a barrel by 1:52 p.m. GMT, having earlier touched $73.40, the highest since April 26.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said on Sunday there was consensus among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied oil producers to drive down crude inventories “gently” but he would remain responsive to the needs of a “fragile market.”
UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei earlier told reporters that producers were capable of filling any market gap and that relaxing supply cuts was not the right decision.

 

OPEC data indicates oil inventories in the developed world rose by 3.3 million barrels month-on-month in March, and were 22.8 million barrels above their five-year average.
A gathering of the so-called Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) in Saudi Arabia over the weekend did not make any solid recommendations, leaving a decision on policy for a meeting of OPEC and its allies next month in Vienna.
“While not explicitly mentioned in the statement (of the JMMC), uncertainty on how many Iranian and Venezuelan oil barrels will be lost due to US sanctions was probably the main reason the group kicked the can down the road,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.
OPEC, Russia and other non-member producers, an alliance known as OPEC+, agreed to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from Jan. 1 for six months to try to prevent inventories from increasing and weakening prices.

FACTOID

BACKGROUND

OPEC, Russia and other non-member producers, an alliance known as OPEC+, agreed to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from Jan. 1 for six months to try to prevent inventories from increasing and weakening prices.

Topics: Oil energy Markets Gulf GCC Kuwait

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil surges after OPEC indicates it will maintain output cuts
0
Business & Economy
Saudi energy minister recommends driving down oil inventories, says supply plentiful

Latest updates

How bonobo mothers help their sons find love
0
How the Middle East reacted to the Game of Thrones finale
0
CMRC admits first patients to new Saudi clinic
0
KAUST professor to chair supercomputing conference
0
How to eat healthy and stay fit during Ramadan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.