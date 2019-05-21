You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The British are Coming by Rick Atkinson

What We Are Reading Today: The British are Coming by Rick Atkinson

Rick Atkinson’s flair for the colorful detail of a country at war is demonstrated again in The British are Coming.

“This is a remarkable history of the first two years of the American Revolution. The research is deep and the topics covered are broad,” said a review published in goodreads.com.

The narrative “is told in chronological order making it easy to follow the events as they unfolded and making the connections between various dimensions clear to see. One gets a clear understanding of the context that underlies the action taken by both sides in the early years of the conflict,” it added.

Atkinson’ prose “is outstanding and makes the read pleasurable. It should be known by prospective readers that this is not just a military history; it is very much as well a fascinating political and cultural look at the times,” the review added. 

It said The British Are Coming “is a tale of heroes and knaves, of sacrifice and blunder, of redemption and profound suffering.”

Atkinson is a Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist and historian who worked for 25 years as a correspondent and editor for The Washington Post.

