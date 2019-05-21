You are here

Dr. Mohammed Hassan Alwan, new head of the Saudi Culture Ministry's literature, translation and publishing department

Saudi Arabia’s culture minister on Sunday appointed Dr. Mohammed Hassan Alwan as head of the literature, translation and publishing department at the Culture Ministry. 

Alwan is a Saudi novelist and author born in Riyadh in 1979. He has published six books to date, and his writing has been very popular with readers throughout the Arab world. His literary works have appeared in many international magazines and newspapers such as the New York Times, The Guardian, Words Without Borders and Banipal magazine.

Alwan was a columnist for Al-Watan newspaper between 2007 and 2012. He currently writes for Independent Arabia.

In 2010, he was selected as one of the most promising 39 Arab authors under the age of 40 at the Beirut39 festival.

In 2013, his novel “Al-Qundus” was nominated to the shortlist of the International Prize for Arabic Fiction. In 2015, the French version of “Al-Qundus” won the Arab World Institute Award in Paris as the best Arabic novel translated into French for that year. In 2017, his novel “Mouton Sageer” won the International Prize for Arabic Fiction.

Alwan worked as a relationship service manager at Samba Financial Group between 2003 and 2006. His main responsibility was being the focal point between corporate local and international customers and the bank.

He was also a board member and managing director of Naser M. Alnabit and Sons in Riyadh from 2008 to 2015. He holds a doctorate in marketing and international business management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada. 

He received a master’s degree from the University of Portland in the US, and a bachelor’s degree in information systems from King Saud University in Riyadh.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Culture Ministry

MAKKAH: Saudis are volunteering in Makkah to help pilgrims, dealing with their health issues and any other requirements they may have so their Umrah can be performed with ease.
Doctors, teachers, engineers and government employees are among those giving their time and energy during the holy month of Ramadan to help the millions of Muslims who are in Makkah.
The head of Nabad, a volunteer group, said that medical professionals and other specialists were focusing on nationals and residents through events in malls, hospitals and health centers.
“Nabad has contributed to promoting knowledge among members of civil society and focused on serving widows, divorcees, low-income people, people with special needs and the elderly through events carried out in conjunction with government bodies,” Dr. Yasser Al-Sharif told Arab News.
He added that 1,400 doctors and medical students were volunteering, hoping to make a difference and to serve their country.
Al-Sharif said the events were aimed at raising awareness about several programs, including one about health empowerment ambassadors, for guests of the Grand Mosque. Pilgrims are provided with information upon arrival at the airport in different languages, he said.
Rania Shodari is part of a volunteer program for pilgrims, offering them gifts and introducing them to Makkah landmarks, and described the experience as special.
“Volunteering should come from the heart and not be a means to show off,” she told Arab News. “We focus on bringing smiles to pilgrims’ faces and intensifying efforts to reflect real Saudi hospitality, from the moment they arrive until their departure.

Topics: Ramadan 2019

