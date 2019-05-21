Saudi culture minister signs up to Weibo

You are here

RIYADH: Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan has signed up for a personal account on Weibo, one of China’s most popular social networking websites, becoming the first Arab culture minister on the Twitter-like platform.
Weibo connects more than 445 million active users per month, and includes a number of politicians from around the world, including Indian Premier Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Theresa May.
Prince Badr’s Weibo account aims to promote communication between Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries on the one hand, and China on the other, as well as promote Saudi and Arab culture.

