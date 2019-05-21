Saudi culture minister signs up to Weibo

Al-Jubeir meets European envoys in RIyadh

JEDDAH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir held separate meetings with British Ambassador Simon Collis, Italian Ambassador Luca Ferrari and Ambassador Michele Cervone d’Urso, head of the EU delegation to Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh on Monday.

During the meetings, they discussed issues of common interest and the latest regional and international developments.

Saudi Arabia enjoys strong relations with the UK, Italy and other members of the EU. The UK in particular has a strong part to play in some of the expertise and growing the human capacity needed to implement the reforms set out under the Saudi Vision 2030. During Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s last year’s visit to the UK, the two sides set out an ambition to build $90.29 billion of trade and investment ties.