King Salman promotes, appoints 25 judges at various levels

JEDDAH: King Salman issued a royal decree on Monday promoting 25 judges at the Board of Grievances at various levels.
The Kingdom is taking various measures to revolutionize its judicial system. Recently, the Justice Ministry launched an e-notarization system to provide several services that dispense with paperwork and spare clients the need to visit notarial offices for low-risk powers of attorney.
The ministry also conducted 193,229 verification operations through its various electronic channels.
- Saudi Arabia is taking various measures to revolutionize its judicial system
