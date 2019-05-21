You are here

  King Salman promotes, appoints 25 judges at various levels
King Salman promotes, appoints 25 judges at various levels

King Salman. (AFP)
SPA
  Saudi Arabia is taking various measures to revolutionize its judicial system
SPA
JEDDAH: King Salman issued a royal decree on Monday promoting 25 judges at the Board of Grievances at various levels.
The Kingdom is taking various measures to revolutionize its judicial system. Recently, the Justice Ministry launched an e-notarization system to provide several services that dispense with paperwork and spare clients the need to visit notarial offices for low-risk powers of attorney.
The ministry also conducted 193,229 verification operations through its various electronic channels.

Topics: King Salman Saudi judiciary

Saudi culture minister signs up to Weibo

Prince Badr bin Abdullah
SPA
Saudi culture minister signs up to Weibo

  Prince Badr's Weibo account aims to promote communication between Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries on the one hand, and China on the other
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan has signed up for a personal account on Weibo, one of China’s most popular social networking websites, becoming the first Arab culture minister on the Twitter-like platform.
Weibo connects more than 445 million active users per month, and includes a number of politicians from around the world, including Indian Premier Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Theresa May.
Prince Badr’s Weibo account aims to promote communication between Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries on the one hand, and China on the other, as well as promote Saudi and Arab culture.

Topics: Weibo

