﻿

F1 champion and aviation entrepreneur Niki Lauda dies at 70

In this file photo taken on January 13, 2002 The Ford-backed Formula One Jaguar racing team boss Niki Lauda waves after testing the last season's Jaguar R2 Formula One at Valencia's racetrack. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on July 03, 2016 Former Formula One Champion Niki Lauda attends the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. Former F1 champion Niki Lauda dies: family tells media on May 21, 2019. (AFP)
F1 champion and aviation entrepreneur Niki Lauda dies at 70

BERLIN: Three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda, who won two of his titles after a horrific crash that left him with serious burns and went on to become a prominent figure in the aviation industry, has died. He was 70.
The Austria Press Agency reported that Lauda’s family said in a statement he “passed away peacefully” on Monday. Walter Klepetko, a doctor who performed a lung transplant on Lauda last year, said Tuesday: “Niki Lauda has died. I have to confirm that.”
Lauda won the F1 drivers’ championship in 1975 and 1977 with Ferrari and again in 1984 with McLaren.
In 1976, he was badly burned when he crashed during the German Grand Prix but made an astonishingly fast return to racing just six weeks later.
Lauda remained closely involved with the Formula One circuit after retiring as a driver in 1985, and in recent years served as the non-executive chairman of the Mercedes team.
Born on Feb. 22, 1949 into a wealthy Vienna industrial family, Nikolaus Andreas Lauda was expected to follow his father’s footsteps into the paper-manufacturing industry, but instead concentrated his business talents and determination on his dreams of becoming a racing driver.
Lauda financed his early career with the help of a string of loans, working his way through the ranks of Formula 3 and Formula 2. He made his Formula 1 debut for the March team at the 1971 Austrian Grand Prix and picked up his first points in 1973 with a fifth-place finish for BRM in Belgium.
Lauda joined Ferrari in 1974, winning a Grand Prix for the first time that year in Spain and his first drivers’ title with five victories the following season.
Facing tough competition from McLaren’s James Hunt, he appeared on course to defend his title in 1976 when he crashed at the Nuerburgring during the German Grand Prix. Several drivers stopped to help pull him from the burning car, but the accident would scar him for life. The baseball cap Lauda almost always wore in public became a personal trademark.
“The main damage, I think to myself, was lung damage from inhaling all the flames and fumes while I was sitting in the car for about 50 seconds,” he recalled nearly a decade later. “It was something like 800 degrees.”
Lauda fell into a coma for a time. He said that “for three or four days it was touch and go.”
“Then my lungs recovered and I got my skin grafts done, then basically there was nothing left,” he added. “I was really lucky in a way that I didn’t do any (other) damage to myself. So the real question was then will I be able to drive again, because certainly it was not easy to come back after a race like that.”
Lauda made his comeback just six weeks after the crash, finishing fourth at Monza after overcoming his initial fears.
He recalled “shaking with fear” as he changed into second gear on the first day of practice and thinking, “I can’t drive.”
The next day, Lauda said he “started very slowly trying to get all the feelings back, especially the confidence that I’m capable of driving these cars again.” The result, he said, boosted his confidence and after four or five races “I had basically overcome the problem of having an accident and everything went back to normal.”
He won his second championship in 1977 before switching to Brabham and then retiring in 1979 to concentrate on setting up his airline, Lauda Air, declaring that he “didn’t want to drive around in circles any more.”
Lauda came out of retirement in 1982 after a big-money offer from McLaren, reportedly about $3 million a year.
He finished fifth his first year back and 10th in 1983, but came back to win five races and edge out teammate Alain Prost for his third title in 1984. He retired for good the following year, saying he needed more time to devote to his airline business.
Initially a charter airline, Lauda Air expanded in the 1980s to offer flights to Asia and Australia. In May 1991, a Lauda Air Boeing 767 crashed in Thailand after one of its engine thrust reversers accidentally deployed during a climb, killing all 213 passengers and 10 crew.
Lauda occasionally took the controls of the airline’s jets himself over the years. In 1997, longtime rival Austrian Airlines took a minority stake and in 2000, with the company making losses, he resigned as board chairman after an external audit criticized a lack of internal financial control over business conducted in foreign currency. Austrian Airlines later took full control.
Lauda founded a new airline, Niki, in 2003. Germany’s Air Berlin took a minority stake and later full control of that airline, which Lauda bought back in early 2018 after it fell victim to its parent’s financial woes.
He partnered with budget carrier Ryanair on Niki’s successor, LaudaMotion.
On the Formula One circuit, Lauda later formed a close bond with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who joined the team in 2013. He often backed Hamilton in public and provided advice and counsel to the British driver.
Lauda also intervened as a Mercedes mediator when Hamilton and his former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg feuded, argued and traded barbs as they fought for the title between 2014-16
Lauda twice underwent kidney transplants, receiving an organ donated by his brother in 1997 and, when that stopped functioning well, a kidney donated by his girlfriend in 2005.
In August 2018, he underwent a lung transplant that the Vienna General Hospital said was made necessary by a “serious lung illness.” It didn’t give details.
Lauda is survived by his second wife, Birgit, and their twin children Max and Mia. He had two adult sons, Lukas and Mathias, from his first marriage.

Season over, Real Madrid faces turbulent summer

Updated 34 min 4 sec ago
AP
0

Season over, Real Madrid faces turbulent summer

  • Loss at home to Real Betis brought to a close one of the most disappointing seasons in years
  • Madrid finished in third place and 19 points adrift of champion Barcelona
Updated 34 min 4 sec ago
AP
0

BARCELONA, Spain: The best thing for Real Madrid about this season is that it is finally over.
A humiliating 2-0 loss at home to Real Betis on the last day of the Spanish league on Sunday brought to a close one of the most disappointing seasons in years for the most successful team in European club competition.
Madrid’s last match exemplified the collective decline of a group of players who had won four of the previous five Champions League titles but found themselves practically out of the running for any major trophies months ago. Defenders often a step too slow, midfielders unable to maintain ball possession, and forward incapable of producing sufficient scoring chances, much less put the ball in the net.
Madrid finished in third place and 19 points adrift of champion Barcelona, the largest-ever deficit with its fiercest rival by the end of a season.

“When you want to try harder and you can’t even achieve the smallest little thing, it is complicated.”

Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane

Madrid was effectively out of the league title race by January and was eliminated from the Champions League and Copa del Rey in early March, leaving the club with nothing to play for other than pride.
And pride couldn’t stop the team from failing to get a win in its last five away matches, or ending the season with back-to-back losses.
Coach Zinedine Zidane wants his players to remember this feeling.
“When you want to try harder and you can’t even achieve the smallest little thing, it is complicated,” Zidane said. “We have to accept that it has been a bad season. We can’t forget it; we have to have it very present in the future so it can help us improve.”
Now Zidane and club president Florentino Pérez can finally put in motion their plans to breathe some life into a squad that performed far below what its fans expect.
“Football is motivation ... Next season this is going to change,” Zidane said.

WHO’S OUT?
Candidate No. 1 to leave is Gareth Bale.
Bale arrived at Madrid in 2013 as the biggest signing in football history. Six years, multiple titles and more than 100 goals later, Zidane looks more than ready to part ways with the Wales winger.
Zidane has rarely counted on Bale since he returned to the club in March nine months after stepping down, becoming Madrid’s third manager of the season following the failures of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari. Bale didn’t leave the bench on Sunday in what many believed was his last game for Madrid.
But with Bale under contract until 2022, his exit may hinge on finding a club that can cope with the 29-year-old winger’s salary of a reported 15 million euros a season.
Goalkeeper Keylor Navas is reported to be unwanted after he became a second-choice player following the signing of Thibaut Courtois.
The future of midfielders Toni Kroos and Francisco “Isco” Alarcon and defender Marcelo are also in doubt after their sub-par campaigns, while Zidane has shown little interest in playing midfielders Dani Ceballos, Marcos Llorente and left back Sergio Reguilón.
“Nobody is going to take away what these players did for five years,” Zidane said. “(But) we don’t have excuses. We ask our fans for forgiveness because we have the obligation to give it our all.”

WHO’S IN?
Of all the names floated, Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard’s is the most commonly heard. His contract with Chelsea expires in 2020 and he may be ready before then for a change after seven years in London.
The other major name is Manchester United star Paul Pogba, who Zidane has said he admires.
But unless Madrid can somehow succeed in prying Kylian Mbappé away from Paris Saint-Germain, then the goals that went missing when Cristiano Ronaldo left last year won’t be found in a single player.
Zidane will still have to solve the pending problem of retooling a team that spent most of the last decade feeding that goal-scoring machine called Ronaldo.
If not, then next season may not be much better.

Topics: real madrid football

