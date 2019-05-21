Airline group predicts another record for summer travel

You are here

Airlines for America forecast Tuesday that 257.4 million people will fly on US carriers between June 1 and August 31. (AFP)
The airline industry’s US trade group is predicting another record for summer travel.
Airlines for America forecast Tuesday that 257.4 million people will fly on US carriers between June 1 and Aug. 31.
That’s a 3.4 percent increase over last summer, and it works out to about 2.8 million travelers a day.
The trade group says airlines are adding 111,000 seats per day, more than the predicted 93,000 increase in daily passengers.
According to the US Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the average inflation-adjusted price for a domestic ticket has dropped for four straight years to the lowest level since the agency began tracking the fare prices in 1995. But those numbers don’t include all the extra fees that airlines now charge.

Topics: Travel aviation US

