Accused Christchurch mosque shooter also charged with terrorist act

A frame grab taken from a CCTV video shows Brenton Tarrant upon his arrival on September 13, 2016 at Istanbul’s Ataturk International airport in Turkey. (AFP)
Updated 21 May 2019
Reuters
Accused Christchurch mosque shooter also charged with terrorist act

  • Brenton Tarrant, a suspected white supremacist, faces 51 charges of murder and 40 of attempted murder
  • He is next due to appear in court in June
Updated 21 May 2019
Reuters
WELLINGTON: New Zealand police said on Tuesday they were charging the man accused of murder in shootings at two Christchurch mosques in March with engaging in a terrorist act.
The charge, which came under the country’s terrorism suppression legislation, was filed against Brenton Tarrant, police said in a statement.
The man, a suspected white supremacist, faces 51 charges of murder and 40 of attempted murder. He is next due to appear in court in June.

Topics: New Zealand christchurch mosque attack Brenton Tarrant

Venezuelans fleeing crisis deserve refugee status: UN

Updated 21 May 2019
Reuters
Venezuelans fleeing crisis deserve refugee status: UN

  • UN urged other states not to deport or force them back
  • “It is incredibly important that given the situation in Venezuela that there aren’t deportations, expulsions or forced returns,” UNHCR said
Updated 21 May 2019
Reuters
GENEVA: Venezuelans fleeing the worsening crisis in their country deserve protection as refugees, the United Nations refugee agency said in updated guidance issued on Tuesday.
It urged other states not to deport or force them back.
Some 3.7 million people have left Venezuela, the majority since 2015, it said. “It is incredibly important that given the situation in Venezuela that there aren’t deportations, expulsions or forced returns,” UNHCR spokeswoman Liz Throssell told a news briefing.

Topics: Venezuela UN

