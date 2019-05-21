You are here

US, China need to reverse course in trade row to help economy: OECD

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development forecast the United States would outpace other big developed economies with growth of 2.8 percent this year. (AFP)
Reuters
US, China need to reverse course in trade row to help economy: OECD

  • OECD: The global economy would grow by only 3.2 percent this year
  • China, which is not an OECD country, has been seeking to stimulate its economy
Reuters
PARIS: Economic growth in China and the United States could be 0.2-0.3 percent lower on average by 2021 and 2022 if the two countries do not row back on tit-for-tat tariffs in their dispute that has dampened the global economic outlook, the OECD said on Tuesday.
US President Donald Trump has raised tariffs on $200 billion on Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent in the long-running trade row, while Beijing said it would hit back by lifting tariffs on $60 billion in US goods.
The global economy would grow by only 3.2 percent this year as growth in trade flows is nearly halved this year to only 2.1 percent, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said in its biannual Economic Outlook.
That would be the slowest pace of global economic growth since 2016 and was down marginally from the Paris-based policy forum’s last forecast in March for growth of 3.3 percent.
The world economy should fare slightly better next year with a growth rate of 3.4 percent, but only if the United States and China pull back from tariff hikes announced this month.
The OECD said growth in China and the United States could come in 0.2-0.3 percent lower on average by 2021 and 2022 if the two nations did not reverse course.
Without taking the latest round of tariff increases into account, the OECD forecast the United States would outpace other big developed economies with growth of 2.8 percent this year, up from the 2.6 percent the organization had projected in March.
The world’s biggest economy was seen slowing to 2.3 percent next year even if the new tariff hikes are not carried through.
China, which is not an OECD country, has been seeking to stimulate its economy but growth was still seen easing from 6.2 percent this year to 6.0 percent in 2020, the lowest rate in 30 years for the world’s second-biggest economy.
Global investors are closely watching to see how much more support Beijing will inject to shore up growth after China already loosened monetary policy, cut taxes and allowed local governments to issue special bonds to fund infrastructure projects.
Japan’s export-dependent economy is suffering from the drop in trade flows with growth expected at only 0.7 percent in 2019 and 0.6 percent in 2020, trimmed from the OECD’s March forecasts of 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.
The euro zone is also paying a heavy price for the global trade slowdown, with its growth seen this year at 1.2 percent before rising to 1.4 percent year. That was slightly better than the 1.0 percent and 1.2 percent expected in March as Italy’s downturn proves slightly less severe than previously expected
Meanwhile, the OECD raised Britain’s growth forecast to 1.2 percent this year from 0.8 percent previously, as the prospect of its exit from the European Union was pushed back. UK growth is expected to fall to 1.0 percent, marginally better than the 0.9 percent expected in March.

Samsung shares rise as Huawei struggles

Samsung shares rise as Huawei struggles

  • Huawei has been rocked with promblems in the past weeks, including major revelations from tech giants
  • Samsung is the world’s biggest smartphone maker which has been facing increasing competition from its Chinese rival
SEOUL: Shares in Samsung Electronics climbed nearly three percent Tuesday on the back of its chief rival Huawei’s mounting problems, including a decision by Google to sever ties with the Chinese mobile phone maker.
It is the latest in the months-long saga between Huawei and the United States analysts warn could see Chinese semiconductor demand fall, threatening a nascent Asian recovery in the industry.
US Internet giant Google, whose Android mobile operating system powers most of the world’s smartphones, said this week it is cutting ties with Huawei to comply with an executive order issued by President Donald Trump.
The move could have dramatic implications for Huawei smartphone users, as the firm will no longer have access to Google’s proprietary services — which include the Gmail and Google Maps apps.
Investors bet Huawei’s loss could benefit Samsung, the world’s biggest smartphone maker which has been facing increasing competition from its Chinese rival, sending its shares up 2.7 percent at closing on Tuesday.
Analysts say the US ban will damage Huawei’s ability to sell phones outside China, offering Samsung a chance to consolidate its position at the top of the global market.
“If you are in Europe or China and couldn’t use Google map or any Android services with a Huawei smartphone, would you buy one?” MS Hwang, an analyst at Samsung Securities, told Bloomberg News, adding: “Wouldn’t you buy a Samsung smartphone instead?“
Samsung accounted for 23.1 percent of global smartphone sales in the first quarter of this year, according to industry tracker International Data Corporation, while Huawei had 19.0 percent.
But Huawei’s troubles may be a double-edged sword for Samsung — also the world’s biggest chipmaker — if it leads to a plunge in demand for semiconductors.
China dominates purchases from Asian chip makers and bought 51 percent of their shipments in 2017, Bloomberg reported citing a Citigroup analysis. Including Hong Kong, it accounted for 69 percent of South Korea’s chip production.
“In our view, China’s restocking efforts for electronic goods will likely weaken and be delayed if the tensions and the ban stay longer, which likely will hurt overall demand,” the report said.
Last week, Trump declared a “national emergency” empowering him to blacklist companies seen as “an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States” — a move analysts said was clearly aimed at Huawei.
The US Commerce Department announced a ban on American companies selling or transferring US technology to Huawei, with a 90-day reprieve by allowing temporary licenses.

